Scott Bell Becomes BBDO NY's Chief Creative Officer to Lead 'Do Big Things' Era

BBDO New York has announced the appointment of Scott Bell as chief creative officer. Renowned for his boundary-pushing creativity and culturally resonant campaigns, Scott brings a distinctive voice and vision to the agency's leadership team.

He joins BBDO from Droga5, where he rose from copywriter to CCO, helping the agency become Adweek’s Agency of the Decade. During his tenure, he was instrumental in crafting some of the agency's most celebrated, awarded and talked-about work, including Newcastle Brown Ale’s “If We Made It” Super Bowl campaign, Johnsonville’s offbeat storytelling, and IHOB.

His recent work on Coors Light helped reimagine Super Bowl advertising with the first big game ad you could bet on and “Obstructed Brews” an AI powered campaign that gifts beers to stadium goers with obstructed views.

"Scott’s one of those rare creative leaders who’s got incredible craft, sharp instincts, and a totally unique way of seeing the world -- plus he’s a great person” said Chris Beresford-Hill, worldwide CCO of BBDO.

“His work doesn’t just show up in culture -- it is culture. He’s been doing the most interesting creative eco-systems, since before we made up the term creative eco-systems.”

Scott's arrival follows the launch of BBDO’s new positioning -- Do Big Things -- earlier this year, reinforcing the agency’s commitment to bringing that ambition to life in New York.

Commenting on his decision to make the move, Scott said, “From afar, I’ve admired BBDO’s bold new mission to be unapologetically big. It speaks directly to the kind of work I love and want to help create. BBDO NY is a big name, this is a big role, and my goal is simple: to help the team do the biggest, most exciting work of their careers.

"I’m incredibly grateful for the amazing people and experiences I’ve had at Droga5. Leaving after 17 years wasn’t easy. But the opportunity to join forces with CBH, Nancy, Jiah and Emily felt too fun, too inspiring, and too right to pass up. I’ve got a big smile on my face just thinking about what’s ahead.”

Scott will join Jiah Choi, chief executive officer, who came on last August, and Emily Portnoy, chief strategy officer, who joined one year ago, to complete the ‘trifecta’ at BBDO New York. With Scott at the creative helm, BBDO New York is taking a big step toward reclaiming its place at the forefront of creative excellence.

"Scott’s arrival marks another exciting moment for BBDO NY," Jiah Choi said.

"With his proven track record, he’ll help push the ambition of our work so that we can continue to do big things for our clients."

