GE Aerospace Journeys Through Boundless Possibilities of Flight

Following the launch of GE Aerospace’s 'We Were Meant to Fly' platform last year, BBDO NY has shares its latest campaign, 'The Biggest Dream'. The campaign builds on the momentum of last year’s debut with a fresh focus on the Open Fan engine architecture - a dramatic evolution in jet engine design that is more durable and fuel efficient. Through striking visuals and emotional storytelling, the spot is designed to inspire others to join us as we invent the future of flight.

This story brings together GE Aerospace engineers and the next generation of innovators to show how together, we’re turning ‘what ifs’ into ‘what’s next.’

The new campaign debuted on Peacock during the PGA’s Open Championship (also known as the British Open) broadcast in the United States on July 17th in line with GE Aerospace announcing its second quarter results.

“I got this flashback to when I was at university, and I was so passionate. I never thought I would be doing what I do today. I thought to myself, this is really how it starts. Big ideas start as simple ones.” said Maysaa Rizk, engineer at the GE Aerospace Advanced Aviation Technology (AAT) Centre of Excellence, Munich, Germany (reflecting on seeing kids play with paper airplanes in the film).

“I want people to see that at GE Aerospace we are committed to the future of flight - to a better, more innovative future. It’s not only for us, but also for future generations.” said Maysaa Rizk.

