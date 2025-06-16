World Network Celebrates Power of Being Human

In an era defined by artificial intelligence, it is becoming increasingly important to know who is a real human online. World – a revolutionary identity and financial network co-founded by Sam Altman and Alex Blania – recently announced its official launch in the United States with a creative campaign and a series of transformative partnerships designed to preserve humanity in digital spaces.

With over 27 million participants and nearly 13 million verified humans across more than 20 countries, World is reshaping how we prove and protect our humanness online. At the heart of this effort is World ID, which is verified in person using the Orb— a device that confirms people as unique humans without compromising their privacy.

For its US debut, World partnered with BBDO New York to celebrate the power of being human. A remix of the universally known song, "If you're happy and you know it" creates a joyful earworm "if you're human and you know it", reminding people that "their face will surely show it" with the help of the Orb. Directed by Jim Jenkins of O Positive, the film is meant to make the technology approachable, simple, and human.

The campaign rollout coincides with the opening of World Spaces in six major U.S. cities: Austin, Nashville, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Miami, and Atlanta—giving Americans their first chance to verify their humanity in person and join the global network.

World has already launched two major partnerships as part of its mission to build a proof of human layer for the internet. Razer is now using World’s technology to power Razer ID verified by World, an anonymous proof of human verification system that keeps online gaming fair, fun, and designed for real people. Meanwhile, Match Group plans to integrate World ID into dating apps to improve trust and safety.

World was recently featured on the cover of Time Magazine, a milestone that reflects growing global interest in how humanness will be defined and defended in the digital age.

Jimm Lasser, executive creative director, BBDO New York said, “People don’t think of themselves as a “human”, but AI will make us think differently about ourselves. In an age of AI, identifying as a human is something people need to think about, and understand the value of connecting with other real humans. This work celebrates humans—all they’ve achieved, all they are, and all they are capable of. We reimagined “If you’re happy and you know it” because it is universally known by all humans, and effectively communicated complex technology. What we put together with Jim inspires us to see that even in the face of a revolution in AI, being a real human is real power.”

John Patroulis, chief marketing officer, Tools for Humanity said, “As AI plays an increasingly important role on the internet and in our individual lives, World is being built to ensure every human can benefit. This film speaks to the motivation of building this real human network by celebrating what it is to be human, and showing that what makes us special is exactly what deserves to elevate and thrive in the age of AI.

