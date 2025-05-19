Rachel Hough Appointed CEO of String and Tins

​String and Tins appoints Rachel Hough as chief executive officer.



Rachel now holds the most senior executive position at sound design and music company String and Tins and is responsible for its overall success and direction.

This year, Rachel has also been invited to preside as president of the Sound & Music executive jury for 2025 at CICLOPE.

String and Tins founder Mike Bamford, “In the last 5 years Rachel has brought a hugely positive energy to String and Tins with her strategic thinking, business acumen and kindness towards our team. Her appointment as CEO underlines how utterly awesome we think she is”.

String and Tins founder Will Cohen, “Rachel has long stood out as one of the very best producers in the industry. I was lucky enough to work with her for over fifteen years before she joined String and Tins—first as EP and more recently as our MD. This next step feels like a completely natural progression for both Rachel and the team. She’s going to smash it!”

Rachel commented on her appointment, “I’m so happy to be stepping into the role of CEO. We have such a talented team and everyday I feel incredibly fortunate to be working alongside them. I’m excited about what lies ahead—continuing to do great work, supporting our clients and collaborators, and exploring new ways we can evolve as a company.”

Prior to joining String and Tins in 2020, Rachel worked at the most highly regarded creative agencies including Fallon, Wieden+Kennedy, BBH and Droga5 London. In a 20+ year career in production she produced some of the biggest and most complicated productions including the Emmy nominated Amazon Super Bowl commercial ‘Before Alexa’.

Under Rachel’s leadership String and Tins has picked up multiple craft accolades including Sound Company of the year 2022, Sound Company of the year 2023 and Music Company of the Year 2024 at Ciclope. She also executive produced the sound design and music for multi award winning Channel 4 '2024 Masterbrand Idents' which was universally acclaimed at the craft shows last year.

