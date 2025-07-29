Taika Waititi, Kumail Nanjiani and Rob Mac Bring the Heat to DIRECTV's Glow-Up

DIRECTV is showing off how it’s bulking up on features and flexibility in its latest steaming hot national advertising campaign – ‘DIRECTV Like You’ve Never Seen It’. Directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Taika Waititi, and starring A-list Hollywood celebrities Kumail Nanjiani and Rob Mac (the actor formally known as McElhenney), both known for their significant eye-catching glow-up transformations, DIRECTV’s newest campaign showcases a transformation of its own. The campaign highlights product advancements and upgraded user-experience innovations that elevate the brand to new heights in the world of streaming.

“Tapping into the star power of Kumail and Rob, DIRECTV is bringing our own glow up front and center to showcase all the ways we got hot, making finding what you love to watch effortless and personalised across on demand, live TV and streaming content,” said Kelly Jo Sands, senior vice president of digital marketing at DIRECTV. “We’re continuing to accelerate our investment in offering one of the strongest, most flexible and most attractive entertainment experiences around, and this campaign brings that transformation to life.”

In ‘Got Hot,’ Kumail and Rob show off some of DIRECTV’s recent transformations that make it easy to stream DIRECTV without a satellite, more flexible options tailored to consumers’ interests and wallets, and the integration of live TV and on-demand content alongside popular streaming services. In ‘Major Range,’ the launch of industry-first Genre Packs takes centre stage, delivering added value, flexibility, and personalisation through slimmer options such as MySports, MyEntertainment, MyNews, MiEspañol, and MyKids. In ‘Game Day Fit,’ it’s clear that DIRECTV is the ultimate hub for pro and college sports, offering features like Sports Mode and DIRECTV Sports Central.

The campaign will be featured across TV, OTT, OLV, social, influencers, and OOH and through partnerships like Food52, Front Office Sports, and First We Feast—telling a 360-degree story of DIRECTV’s transformation.

To learn more about and view the ‘DIRECTV Like You’ve Never Seen it’ campaign and check out DIRECTV’s satellite-free streaming offerings—MySports, MyNews, MyEntertainment, MyKids, MiEspañol, and Signature Packages—visit DIRECTV.com.

