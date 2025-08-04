Trident Gum Inspires Gen Z to Break Free from Sameness

Perfetti Van Melle has unveiled TriDifferent, a new creative platform for Trident Gum designed to inspire gen z to break away from sameness and try something new - starting with a piece of gum.



TriDifferent is Trident’s new creative lens, encouraging audiences to embrace the unexpected. Rooted in the insight that younger consumers are seeking fresh, playful ways to break from sameness, the platform positions Trident as the spark that shifts your mindset - nudging you toward something different.



This also marks Trident’s first campaign since joining the Perfetti Van Melle portfolio in 2023, setting a fresh tone for the brand’s next chapter.

“We set out to build a message that reflects how consumers experience culture today,” said Ana Gomez del Campo, global marketing manager at Perfetti Van Melle. “TriDifferent, captures the energy of a generation navigating a world where everything feels increasingly the same, from the sneakers you wear to the shows you stream. That sameness has created a desire for people to try something different; something that breaks from sameness.”

The campaign launches globally on August 4th and includes a mix of TV, digital, social and influencer-led content across key markets such as the United States, Canada, Spain, Portugal, and Greece. Featuring a vibrant visual system and energetic storytelling, the creative is designed to resonate with gen z’s appetite for originality, humour, and visual impact.



Brought to life through two short films and a series of social-first adaptations, TriDifferent showcases the small-but-impactful ways people can shake up their everyday lives, starting with Trident gum. With a wide variety of flavours, Trident becomes the catalyst for a more playful, expressive approach to life.

The creative concept was developed by FCB London in collaboration with FCB Chicago, and directed by Gustav Sundström through MindsEye. It follows Perfetti Van Melle’s appointment of Interpublic Group as the global partner for some brands in its gum portfolio, which includes Trident, Dentyne, Stimorol, Hollywood, V6, Bubblicious, and Bubbaloo.



“With its energy, playfulness, and spirit of having fun with who you are, TriDifferent is a big, ownable platform for Trident that captures gen z’s innate desire to explore and try new things,” added Owen Lee, chief creative officer at FCB London. “Born from a really simple idea, that even a tiny moment can change your whole vibe, TriDifferent acts as a catalyst, empowering gen z to say yes to try something new and embrace life’s unexpected moments - one experience at a time.”



TriDifferent was the winning concept from the agency pitch and marks an exciting new chapter in revitalising Trident’s voice within the global gum category.

