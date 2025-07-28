Country-Singing Canary Spreads Message About Erectile Dysfunction for Numan

​Numan, the UK’s leading digital health platform, has launched a new TV campaign that reframes erectile dysfunction (ED) as more than just a bedroom issue.

Instead, the campaign - titled ‘The Canary’ - leans into the surreal and the humorous to usurp expectations and deliver a serious message about men’s health.

ED is often an early warning sign of deeper health problems - it can indicate conditions such as heart disease, high cholesterol, type 2 diabetes and low testosterone.

The spot opens like a classic fragrance ad: a young couple move through a tastefully lit house, the mood romantic and chemistry palpable. Except, just as they look like they’re going to get more intimate, the tone flips. A canary emerges from the man’s open fly and starts crooning out a warning. ‘Your erectile dysfunction’s got something to say’ it sings to a country-style tune before explaining the many underlying health issues that ED can signal.

When the canary finishes its song, it is then symbolically pushed out by a hand that emerges from the man's trousers holding a phone displaying Numan’s ED medication. The point is to show how taking control of your health can be quick, simple and stigma-free - even with issues that many men may find embarrassing.

Sokratis Papafloratos, CEO and founder of Numan, said, “Humour is a powerful way to drive awareness. It makes messages stick and gets people talking. With this campaign, we wanted to use humour in an unexpected way to strip away the taboo and highlight that erectile dysfunction isn’t always just about performance. It can be a symptom of something worth investigating and not just medicating. By reframing the conversation around ED as a ‘canary in the coalmine’, we’re encouraging men to take their health seriously and to take action early.”

It is the second Numan ad to be directed by Steve Ayson, whose past work includes the acclaimed ‘Mom Song’ from Old Spice. The ad was originally developed by Numan’s in-house creative studio in collaboration with creative duo, Sam Hughes and Michaela Panesse. Early iterations of the canary’s song were developed using generative AI, before being passed on to the production team and brought to life by String and Tins and professional vocalist, Dom Sky.

The campaign challenges the stigma around ED and opens the door for honest conversations between men, and couples. It leads with a 30s post-watershed film, with a pre-watershed version to follow along with digital marketing, paid social, and PR activity.

Crucially, it's not just about sexual performance, says Numan - it's about what erectile dysfunction might be telling you about your overall health.

