Paddy McGuinness Brings Banter to Holiday Rep Role for On the Beach

On the Beach, the UK’s biggest beach holiday specialist, has launched its latest activation with TV personality Paddy McGuinness, created by Quiet Storm.



Paddy has brought his trademark banter to a new series of cheeky digital videos for online, social and the brand app, all developed by Quiet Storm’s creative team. This is the first time Paddy stars outside TV and OOH advertising for the beach holiday brand, which moves the campaign beyond the traditional 30-second TV spot into new mediums.

Paddy’s relatable charm and wit leap from the striking sequence of videos, which break in July. He plays the ultimate holiday rep, wearing a casual summer suit in a sun-filled office he dramatises On the Beach’s range of perks designed only for its 'Smart Bookers', from free airport lounges to personalised weather reports, keeping customers excited along the way until departure, and through their holidays.

Now in his second year working with On the Beach and Quiet Storm, this latest spot iteration brings Paddy into more aspects of the customer journey, across a range of touchpoints, from emails to booking forms.

Paddy was cleared last year for apparent swearing in an On the Beach TV ad that showed families celebrating sun holidays year-round. Over 100 people filed official complaints to the Advertising Standards Authority, but Paddy set the record straight, declaring he said 'booking genius' not 'f***ing geniuses'.

​Caspar Nelson, marketing director, On the Beach said, "Even if you’re a smart booker there’s quite a bit to remember when you’re getting ready to swap the UK drizzle for a sun lounger. On the Beach customers have the benefit of our app to help them get organised, plus now they’ve got Paddy’s helpful video reminders to make sure their next jolly is smoother than a dolphin's belly.”

​Trevor Robinson OBE, creative director and founder, Quiet Storm, said, “Working with Paddy McGuinness and On the Beach has been a long-standing partnership and genuine collaboration that continues to grow creatively, right through the customer journey. Watch this space for more to come as we love to see Paddy improvising in his trademark style.”

