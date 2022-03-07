Publicis•Poke Appoints Frederico Roberto as Commerce Creative Director

Publicis•Poke has appointed Frederico Roberto from Interweave as commerce creative director as the integrated creative agency builds upon its ‘Sharp Commercial Creativity’ positioning.



Roberto joins from Interweave where he was executive creative director, setting up its London office and delivering business transformation work across creative experience, digital, social, ecommerce and content innovation. His broader career includes time working in-house for Unilever as Global Creative Director for U-Studio. Roberto’s remit will be to inspire the shopper, retail and ecommerce teams to achieve best-in-class creativity, delivering great results for Publicis•Poke clients.

Dave Monk, executive creative director of Publicis•Poke, said: “With so many new dimensions to sell and serve consumers, agencies need to tool up to put commercial thinking at the heart of the creative. Fred is as commercially minded as creatives come. He has an impressive track-record, a thirst for different shaped work that works at all altitudes, an innovative mindset, and an electric personality. A great combination of ingredients to help push our clients, the work and our busines that extra dimension.”

On his appointment, Roberto, said: “The vision, to make every customer journey an engaging experience and a shoppable moment, has been my mission for as long as I can remember. The new ‘Sharp Commercial Creativity’ positioning is all about that and that makes this an exciting time to join Publicis•Poke.”

Roberto has also worked at Oliver Agency, where he was global creative director for Unilever’s in-house U-Studio, and VML, We Are Social and FCB Inferno. His 20 years long career spans EMEA, LATAM and APAC with brands such as Samsung, Nestlé, Bentley Motors, Microsoft and Diageo.

He’s also the co-founder of the International Creatives London initiative, a support, networking and co-learning group of over 2000 people. He regularly judges at Dubai Lynx, D&AD, Webbies and the New York Festivals, and has won over 50 international creative awards.

He is also passionate about young talent and fosters young talent through his role as Creative LIAisons Coach of the London International Awards, the D&AD New Blood and the Young Cannes Lions. “Nurturing young talent and the future of our industry is something that not only brings me great joy, but it also allows me to keep fresh, interested and curious. It’s key for the creative mind”, Roberto added.

His appointment comes off the back of Publicis•Poke hiring new chief strategy officer Alison Hoad. Roberto joins the agency on 1 March.