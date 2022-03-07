senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Hires, Wins & Business in association withTalent on LBB
Group745

Publicis•Poke Appoints Frederico Roberto as Commerce Creative Director

07/03/2022
112
Share
Roberto joins from Interweave where he was executive creative director

Publicis•Poke has appointed Frederico Roberto from Interweave as commerce creative director as the integrated creative agency builds upon its ‘Sharp Commercial Creativity’ positioning.

Roberto joins from Interweave where he was executive creative director, setting up its London office and delivering business transformation work across creative experience, digital, social, ecommerce and content innovation. His broader career includes time working in-house for Unilever as Global Creative Director for U-Studio. Roberto’s remit will be to inspire the shopper, retail and ecommerce teams to achieve best-in-class creativity, delivering great results for Publicis•Poke clients.

Dave Monk, executive creative director of Publicis•Poke, said: “With so many new dimensions to sell and serve consumers, agencies need to tool up to put commercial thinking at the heart of the creative. Fred is as commercially minded as creatives come. He has an impressive track-record, a thirst for different shaped work that works at all altitudes, an innovative mindset, and an electric personality. A great combination of ingredients to help push our clients, the work and our busines that extra dimension.”

On his appointment, Roberto, said: “The vision, to make every customer journey an engaging experience and a shoppable moment, has been my mission for as long as I can remember. The new ‘Sharp Commercial Creativity’ positioning is all about that and that makes this an exciting time to join Publicis•Poke.”

Roberto has also worked at Oliver Agency, where he was global creative director for Unilever’s in-house U-Studio, and VML, We Are Social and FCB Inferno. His 20 years long career spans EMEA, LATAM and APAC with brands such as Samsung, Nestlé, Bentley Motors, Microsoft and Diageo.

He’s also the co-founder of the International Creatives London initiative, a support, networking and co-learning group of over 2000 people. He regularly judges at Dubai Lynx, D&AD, Webbies and the New York Festivals, and has won over 50 international creative awards. 

He is also passionate about young talent and fosters young talent through his role as Creative LIAisons Coach of the London International Awards, the D&AD New Blood and the Young Cannes Lions. “Nurturing young talent and the future of our industry is something that not only brings me great joy, but it also allows me to keep fresh, interested and curious. It’s key for the creative mind”, Roberto added.

His appointment comes off the back of Publicis•Poke hiring new chief strategy officer Alison Hoad. Roberto joins the agency on 1 March.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Publicis London
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Publicis London
Tough Being Beautiful
Electrolux
19/05/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1