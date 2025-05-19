Electrolux Home Appliances Champions Swedish Values

​Publicis London has launched its first brand campaign for global home appliance manufacturer Electrolux - taking it in a fresh direction to champion the brand’s latest innovation based on core Swedish credentials; delivering the most scratch resistant and beautiful hob in the market.



At the heart of the campaign are the unique attributes of Electrolux’s new SaphirMatt Hob – including its durability, practicality and sleek design – and it draws parallels between the new launch and the core values of Swedish culture.



The campaign leads with a 45-second film by Publicis London, with 30, 20, and 15-second cutdowns. Shot in Sweden by Scandinavian director Tore Frandsen, ‘Tough being Beautiful’ spotlights unique aspects of Swedish culture which embody the attributes of the SaphirMatt hob.



The film features vignettes of Swedish natives engaging in outdoor activities including skiing, wild fishing and woodworking, highlighting their ‘tough’ and ‘practical’ nature. Further striking spots of ‘beautiful’ and ‘cool’ Swedes reinforce the sleek design of the SaphirMatt Hob. The ‘tough’, ‘cool’ ‘practical’ and ‘beautiful’ Swedish characters all gather around the SaphirMatt Hob to enjoy a traditional Swedish meal together.

In an unexpected twist, a lumberjack flings his axe across the hob, emphasising the scratch-resistant beautiful matt finish. The film ends with an atmospheric 360-degree shot of the SaphirMatt Hob’s glass finish, floating in front of a picturesque forest landscape, to showcase the product’s unique glass coating and pay homage to Electrolux’s rich Swedish heritage.

The campaign spans TV, social, print, digital, retail and e-commerce and will run across Europe with unique tailor-made edits made for each country. Media buying and media placements were handled by Zenith.



‘Tough being Beautiful’ is Publicis London’s first work for the home appliance brand since being appointed to handle creative projects for Electrolux’s UK, EMEA and APAC divisions earlier this year.



​Noel Bunting, chief creative officer, Publicis London, said, “We wanted to bring something different to the home appliance space and saw a huge opportunity to do this by re-introducing Sweden and Electrolux to the world. With “Tough being Beautiful,” we’re celebrating the Swedes’ uncanny ability to create something beautiful and practical, being effortlessly (and annoyingly) cool in the process.”



Nikos Bartzoulianos, group chief marketing officer, Electrolux, added, “‘Tough being Beautiful’ is more than a campaign - it’s a statement of what Electrolux stands for. We’re delivering home appliances that are not just beautifully designed, but built to perform in real homes, for real people. This launch embodies our promise: meaningful innovation that combines durability, practicality, and style. With the SaphirMatt Hob, we’re setting a new standard, proving that beauty and toughness can, and should, go hand in hand.

Publicis London brought this to life with great flair - a sharp, stylish take on our Swedish roots that help us cut through in a fresh, unexpected way, paving the way for an exciting brand journey.”

