Pro Hello: Gregory Kofer

Gregory Kofer is a Swiss-Spanish director and editor known for his visually striking, emotionally charged storytelling that bridges high-end commercial filmmaking with cinematic narratives. His work blends cutting-edge technology, virtual production and bold visual language to create unforgettable brand films and feature-length stories.



Collaborating with global powerhouses like Red Bull, Porsche, Louis Vuitton, Montblanc, IWC, Pringles, VW, Oppo and Brands For Less, Gregory has directed high-profile campaigns featuring world-class athletes including Ons Jabeur and David Villa.



His commitment to visual innovation and psychological depth sets him apart in both commercial and narrative filmmaking.



Today, Gregory shares his journey so far.









What do you do, and where are you based?

I’m a freelance director based between Dubai and Zurich, specialising in cinematic storytelling across commercials, virtual production, and narrative film. I work globally, often blending bold visual language with cutting-edge technology.







What recent campaigns might we know you from, and what was your input on these campaigns?

Most recently, I directed the VW GTI MENA launch film, and virtual production spots for Eid and Brands For Less — which some were featured on Campaign Middle East. I was involved from concept to final delivery, shaping both creative and execution.

















How did you first get into the industry, and how did you realise what you wanted to do?

My journey began when I was around 14, editing self-shot videos, creating short action stories, and experimenting with VFX. Anime played a significant role in sparking my passion for storytelling — its immersive worlds and captivating characters inspired me to create experiences that could deeply move audiences.



In my early 20s, I briefly joined a production house, but quickly realised freelance work suited my creative spirit best. Starting as an editor and camera operator, I gradually transitioned into directing, which is now my full-time care.







Tell us about your journey so far.

Storytelling — whether through film, audio or writing — has always captivated me. The ability to evoke emotions and provide cathartic experiences through stories is something I deeply value, and directing allows me to fully engage with this passion. Although commercial work has its creative limits, it’s essential for growth and occasionally offers genuine fulfillment.



My core drive, however, remains narrative storytelling. Currently, I'm developing diverse projects ranging from documentaries exploring CERN and quantum physics to psychological thrillers and anime-inspired animations. Whether scripting, mastering 3D animation, or producing conceptual shorts, my focus remains firmly on telling meaningful stories.







What projects or campaigns that you’ve been involved in have been the most personally satisfying to work on, and why?

'STUCK', a short film created entirely through virtual production, was incredibly fulfilling. Starting with no prior knowledge of Unreal Engine 5, I taught myself the software to express an eerie, dark vision. Ultimately, I assembled a talented team and filmed in Dubai’s Pixojam virtual production studio, creating a conceptual teaser that went on to win multiple awards.



Commercially, collaborating with Ons Jabeur, the inspiring female tennis champion, was deeply rewarding as it empowered young women globally, encouraging them to pursue their passions without limitations.



Additionally, 'THE UNIT', my self-funded psychological thriller feature film shot guerrilla-style during the height of the Covid pandemic, was profoundly satisfying. The project broke away from conventional filmmaking constraints, reconnecting me with the raw, passionate essence of storytelling.









What’s been your proudest achievement?

'STUCK', not only because of the awards or innovation, but because it fully captured my cinematic identity: bold, conceptual and emotionally layered, using new tools to tell timeless stories.







What do people (clients, agencies, etc.) come to you for specifically?

I’m often brought in for conceptually bold campaigns, technologically innovative storytelling — especially virtual production — and visual narratives that push the emotional and aesthetic boundary of commercial work.







What are your strongest opinions relating to your specific field?

The discourse around AI is too black and white. We’re not asking the right questions. Beyond being a tool or threat, AI challenges our definitions of creativity, authorship and consciousness. That tension fascinates me, and will only become more relevant in storytelling.







What sort of projects really get you excited at the moment?

I’m most excited about two passion projects in development: a short documentary exploring the philosophical gaps in modern physics, filmed at CERN; and a psychological feature film unpacking memory, control and trauma -- both now in financing stages.







Who are your creative heroes, and why?

Hayao Miyazaki and Christopher Nolan are my creative heroes. Miyazaki’s profound world-building and emotionally resonant storytelling appeal across generations, crafting films that are beautiful, philosophical and deeply moving. Nolan’s passionate integration of physics, blending realism with fiction, coupled with his masterful narrative structure and compelling visual storytelling, continually inspires me.







Outside of the day job, what fuels your creativity?

Drawing, anime, film scores, philosophical conversations and learning new skills -- whether it’s 3D, painting or music — keep my mind in motion. Curiosity is my engine. Everything I do creatively is interconnected.