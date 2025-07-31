senckađ
Edition : International
Nike and Wieden+Kennedy Turn ‘Home’ into ‘IIOME’ as Lionesses Win Second Euros in a Row

31/07/2025
Wieden+Kennedy and Nike evolve their iconic 2022 campaign with a subtle rebrand that celebrates the Lionesses' back-to-back European triumphs

Three years after the Lionesses brought football home, Nike and Wieden+Kennedy London have reawakened a campaign with perfect timing and simplicity, capturing the magnitude of England's back-to-back UEFA Women’s Euro titles.

Moments after England’s dramatic penalty shootout win over Spain in the 2025 final, Nike Football posted a short film to social media. In it, the original 2022 ‘HOME’ message above the brand's swoosh – painted on a shop shutter – is methodically altered. The centre of the H is painted out, transforming it into the Roman numeral: ‘IIOME’.

A voiceover cuts through:
“No setback too big. No group too tough. No pressure too great for the Lionesses. Once was historic. But twice is legendary.”

The film was directed by Ben Strebel of Biscuit Filmworks.



The caption said it all:
HOME. IIOME.
Tenacious. Relentless. Pressure-proof. First at home, now away. @lionesses are back-to-back European Champions. 🏴🏆🏆

From there, the creative spread into the real world. The reworked ‘IIOME’ branding appeared on the Nike-designed plane flying the squad home – a detail spotted and shared by midfielder Georgia Stanway on her burner Instagram. The aircraft, with its England badge and red Nike swoosh, became the most tracked flight globally on Flightradar.

When the Lionesses landed at Southend Airport, the symbolism continued. Flags waved by fans in the crowd bore the new ‘IIOME’ mark, while the players disembarked wearing white Nike T-shirts emblazoned with the red icon. Captain Leah Williamson emerged holding the trophy, and the team posed beside the plane before heading to a Downing Street reception.

The victory parade through central London followed, ending at Buckingham Palace. 

