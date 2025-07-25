Summer of Sports: 8 Top Sporting Spots of 2025

From the roar of Centre Court at Wimbledon to the nail-biting drama of the Euros, the 2024 Summer of Sport has delivered no shortage of spectacle. Add to that the Rugby Championship and even the Tour de France powering through Europe’s toughest climbs — and you’ve got a season packed with passion, pride, and plenty of brand action.

As athletes push boundaries on the field, track, and court, brands have been working just as hard behind the scenes to capture the emotion, energy and meaning behind the moment. From tear-jerking films to cheeky reactive stunts, the best campaigns haven’t just ridden the coattails of the sporting calendar — they’ve added to the experience.

Here, the LBB team rounds up some of our favourite sporting campaigns from summer 2024 — the work that made us laugh, cry, and maybe even lace up our trainers.











The England and Wales Cricket Board’s campaign with Miroma Group’s The Multiple Agency to mark the reveal of its latest kit and headline sponsor. Fronted by cricket legend Andrew “Freddie” Flintoff, the film celebrates cricket as a unifying force, connecting communities from playgrounds to professional pitches.



Conceived and produced by The Multiple Agency, the campaign blends cultural insight, inclusive storytelling, and emotional resonance. With Flintoff narrating, it positions the England shirt as more than a uniform, it's a symbol of national pride, worn by and belonging to everyone who loves the game.





Directed by RadicalMedia collaborator Freddie Leyden, Honda’s campaign celebrates their partnership with the RFU in classic Honda fashion: boldly, conceptually, and with engineered elegance. Framing rugby’s odd-shaped ball as a perfect analogue to the brand’s love of unusual challenges, the film explores performance through precision and play.



Crafted by DoP David Bird, VFX artist Theo Taghom, and Zelig Sound’s Matthew Willcock, the work is a masterclass in simple ideas executed with obsessive rigour.Freddie’s fine-art background and analogue sensibility elevate this beyond sponsorship, into something timeless and extraordinary.







A+C Studios brought Wimbledon 2025 to life with a beautifully crafted stop-motion intro for BBC Sport, directed by animation talent Jess Deacon. Made entirely from paper and animated frame by frame in the studio’s Margate workshop, the film blends delicate artistry with storytelling precision to capture the elegance, heritage, and summer magic of the tournament.



From strawberries to Centre Court, each detail is lovingly folded into place, creating a rich visual tapestry that honours Wimbledon’s legacy while feeling fresh and inventive. It’s a celebration of both tennis and timeless craft.







Wimbledon and VCCP released their first campaign under the new brand platform ‘There is only one Wimbledon’, an emotionally-charged film directed by Folkert Verdoorn through Magna Studios. The campaign dives into the mental and physical intensity of competing on tennis’s most prestigious stage, blending surreal visuals with real insights from players like Carlos Alcaraz and Barbora Krejcikova.



Crafted by Girl&Bear with post by Black Kite Studio, the cinematic film sets the tone for a new era of storytelling, one that brings global relevance and psychological depth to Wimbledon’s enduring legacy.







In their first campaign together, Barclays and new agency partner VCCP delivered ‘Moments That Matter’, an arresting film starring tennis star and Barclays ambassador Frances Tiafoe. Directed by Academy Films' Billy Boyd-Cape, the 30” spot freezes time mid-rally, capturing the exact moment where support, both emotional and financial, can make all the difference.



Launched around Wimbledon 2025, the campaign draws a powerful parallel between high-stakes sport and life’s pivotal moments. With cinematic flair and emotional resonance, it reflects Barclays' belief in the value of partnership, on Centre Court and beyond.







Truant teams up with ex-Lioness Claire Rafferty, designer Hattie Crowther, and Foudys to launch ‘The Missing Shirt’, the first-ever retro England kit made specifically for women. Honouring the pioneers who played without one, the design draws from 1990s-2000s football nostalgia while subverting it with powerful symbolism: a blank crest and names of overlooked players stitched into the shoulders.

This isn’t just sportswear, it’s protest and pride in fabric form, fusing fashion, legacy, and cultural truth-telling, giving women’s football the iconography it’s long deserved.







Nike Football and Wieden+Kennedy London’s ‘SCARY GOOD’ is a masterclass in creative reinvention. Starring icons like Alexia Putellas, Sam Kerr, Kylian Mbappé, and Vini Jr., the horror-satire campaign rewires traditional football storytelling through late-night TV tropes, surreal humour and standout performances. Each vignette embodies a unique creative persona, from hotline psychics to claymation wrestling, while celebrating fearless, attacking play.





The multichannel campaign celebrates the small acts of support behind women’s football stars Leah Williamson, Jill Scott, Lauren James and Katie McCabe. Created in partnership with agencies elvis, MKTG and Publicis Media, and directed by Emily McDonald at Untold Studios, the documentary-style films highlight touching stories with their family members to highlight how supporting female players can change the course of the game. With the opportunity to win amazing prize offers - including the chance to meet either Leah, Jill, Katie or Lauren, a signed shirt, hotel stay and travel to games with three friends or family, thanks to partnerships with the Chelsea and Manchester United clubs - the campaign reinforced Cadbury's role as a generosity-driven brand.

