Bodacious Spotlights Finding Your Voice in Powerful Film for Threshold Ireland

Production Company Bodacious in association with IAPI Cannes Young Lions and co-sponsor Sky Ireland have released a film for Threshold Ireland, ‘Find Your Voice’.

Bodacious are anchor sponsors for the Cannes Young Lions IAPI competition where creatives under 30 in Ireland can enter the film category. The winning team not only get to go to Cannes to represent the best of young Irish creatives in the category – but their idea is executed by Bodacious executive producer Max Brady and co-sponsors Sky Ireland air the final film for a period of six weeks.

IAPI’s Cannes Young Lions is an annual competition with a different charity chosen each year to benefit. The 2024 charity was Threshold Ireland. Threshold helps prevent homelessness by providing free advice to people in housing difficulty and by campaigning for a fairer housing system.

Bodacious executive producer Max Brady said, “I have been sponsoring this competition, with a previous company Pull The Trigger, since its inception, which is for seven years now. It is a great opportunity to work with exceptional young creatives, who go through the full production experience as they bring their idea through the competition stage to transmission.

It is also a great space to provide a medium for younger crew members to take up a more senior role and of course to give young directors a vehicle within which to show some creative flex. We’re particularly proud on this occasion that we made a very conscious effort to include more female film-makers, resulting in a female-led production”.

The winning creative team of Lucy Mortell and Hannah McGlynn are with Publicis Dublin, and the director they chose to work with is award-winning Niamh Bryson. Oscar and Bafta nominated Kate McCullough – ‘An Cailín Ciúin’ (The Quiet Girl), and ‘Normal People’, was DOP.

The competition requires the creative teams entering to come up with an idea, film it and edit it over a weekend. This is to prepare the winning team for the competition at Cannes Young Lions in June, where they are under similar time pressure.

The execution then stays as close as it can to the winning idea. The idea from Hannah and Lucy was to show empowerment and that Threshold can give renters the tools to be able to deal with landlords – to know their rights and challenge illegal evictions.

All of the Bodacious crew and suppliers involved gave their time and resources free. The spot airs on Sky Ireland channels from May 23 for a six week period.

