senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Group745

Bodacious Spotlights Finding Your Voice in Powerful Film for Threshold Ireland

23/05/2025
87
Share
The film, directed by Niam Bryson, was created with IAPI Cannes Young Lions and Sky Ireland

Production Company Bodacious in association with IAPI Cannes Young Lions and co-sponsor Sky Ireland have released a film for Threshold Ireland, ‘Find Your Voice’.

Bodacious are anchor sponsors for the Cannes Young Lions IAPI competition where creatives under 30 in Ireland can enter the film category. The winning team not only get to go to Cannes to represent the best of young Irish creatives in the category – but their idea is executed by Bodacious executive producer Max Brady and co-sponsors Sky Ireland air the final film for a period of six weeks.

IAPI’s Cannes Young Lions is an annual competition with a different charity chosen each year to benefit. The 2024 charity was Threshold Ireland. Threshold helps prevent homelessness by providing free advice to people in housing difficulty and by campaigning for a fairer housing system.

Bodacious executive producer Max Brady said, “I have been sponsoring this competition, with a previous company Pull The Trigger, since its inception, which is for seven years now. It is a great opportunity to work with exceptional young creatives, who go through the full production experience as they bring their idea through the competition stage to transmission.

It is also a great space to provide a medium for younger crew members to take up a more senior role and of course to give young directors a vehicle within which to show some creative flex. We’re particularly proud on this occasion that we made a very conscious effort to include more female film-makers, resulting in a female-led production”.

The winning creative team of Lucy Mortell and Hannah McGlynn are with Publicis Dublin, and the director they chose to work with is award-winning Niamh Bryson. Oscar and Bafta nominated Kate McCullough – ‘An Cailín Ciúin’ (The Quiet Girl), and ‘Normal People’, was DOP.

The competition requires the creative teams entering to come up with an idea, film it and edit it over a weekend. This is to prepare the winning team for the competition at Cannes Young Lions in June, where they are under similar time pressure.

The execution then stays as close as it can to the winning idea. The idea from Hannah and Lucy was to show empowerment and that Threshold can give renters the tools to be able to deal with landlords – to know their rights and challenge illegal evictions.

All of the Bodacious crew and suppliers involved gave their time and resources free. The spot airs on Sky Ireland channels from May 23 for a six week period.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Bodacious
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Bodacious
PhoneWatch Phobia
Phonewatch
30/05/2025
Find Your Voice
Threshold
23/05/2025
Chris Cottam
Paddy Power
24/02/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1