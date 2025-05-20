senckađ
‘The Gas Man’ Returns in Flogas’ New Emerald Park Campaign

20/05/2025
Publicis Dublin’s new campaign features thrilling rides and a focus on Flogas’ clean energy options for families across Ireland

Publicis Dublin has created a new campaign celebrating the coming together of two renowned Irish brands, and offering two free tickets to Emerald Park if you renew with Flogas or sign-up with Flogas on Flogas.ie

Coming off the back of their successful 2024 campaign, Publicis Dublin have brought back ‘The Gas Man’, this time to announce the energy partnership between Flogas and Emerald Park.

The campaign sees The Gas Man showcasing Emerald Park to Flogas customers – culminating in a thrilling ride on the electricity-powered ‘Na Fianna Force’ rollercoaster.

The campaign will go live from 19th May across TV, OOH & social.

Rita Kirwan, marketing and communications director with Flogas said, ’“You see the Gas Part about Flogas is that the Gas part is only part of it’! Customers get two Free tickets to Emerald Park when they renew with Flogas or switch to Flogas on Flogas.ie. It’s super exciting to see one of Irelands favourite family attractions using Flogas solar panels and EV chargers now too. Thanks to Publicis, Core and Presence Plus and of course Emerald Park."

Nick Doring, associate creative director, from Publicis Dublin, “After the success of the previous campaign, it’s great to see The Gas Man get another day out. This time at Emerald Park, which is fitting because Flogas do do rollercoasters and the electricity for the park too. The shoot itself was, of course, gas.”

