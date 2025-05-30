Publicis Dublin’s Secret to Double Wins at Young Lions Ireland

Above (left to right): Lucy Mortell, Isabel Harvey, Conor Leech, Tom Davis





When this year’s results of the Young Lions local competitions came in, Publicis Dublin had double the reason to celebrate: it became the only agency in Ireland with two winning teams.

The selection process saw more than 200 entrants assessed. Teaming up in pairs across seven categories, they were given just 48 hours to create innovative work in response to a set brief.



From Publicis Dublin, copywriters Lucy Mortell and Isabel Harvey competed together in the Film category, while designer Conor Leech and editor Tom Davis joined forces in Design to answer a brief from ADHD Ireland.



While they prepare for the next stage of the competition at Cannes Lions in June, LBB’s Zara Naseer heard from the young stars themselves, getting the lowdown on the local rounds and their advice for other up-and-comers.

As a bonus, executive creative director Ronan Nulty shares the agency’s secret to bringing up the next generation of show-stopping talent – because clearly, it’s doing something right.





Lucy and Isabel





LBB> What brief were you given, and what did you create in response?

Isabel> Our brief for the Film category was for ADHD Ireland, and our challenge was to shift perceptions of ADHD from something unserious to being seen as a lifelong disorder that deserves to be taken seriously.

This was of particular interest to me as I was very recently diagnosed with ADHD, and am early on in my journey of diving into it on a personal level. Elements of that tied into the brief too, especially around how ADHD is perceived by society.

The brief was brilliant, it was to show the reality of living with ADHD, that it’s not just some excuse to not have to do work, but a real, lifelong disorder that affects all aspects of life. In the brief, we came across some pretty staggering statistics, that 20% of people with ADHD attempt suicide and 50% self-harm. This was eye-opening and would inform our idea.

As we explored the brief, we noticed how ADHD is often treated as a joke, reduced to quirky stereotypes or dismissed as someone being ‘a bit away with the fairies’ and that’s what sparked the idea of using comedy to challenge these misconceptions.



We created a stand-up show where a comedian starts with light-hearted jokes but gradually reveals the darker, more difficult realities of living with ADHD. The audience’s laughter shifts to silence, as they sit with what it’s really like to live with ADHD, how debilitating it can be.







LBB> Did you come up against any interesting challenges along the way? How did you overcome them?

Lucy> Since we’re both writers, we didn’t have the usual copywriter and art director pairing, the dynamic was different, but we adapted quickly. In a 48-hour competition, you don’t really have time to overthink, so being flexible and honest was key to staying on track.



We also had never worked together as a team before, but we’re close friends. That meant we had a foundation of trust and open communication. Which made it easier to be honest and vulnerable, something that’s crucial when you’re racing to find the best idea under pressure.



Isabel> As Lucy mentioned, we’re both copywriters, so just straight up overwrote our script and realised it was way too long after we’d already shot it. So with less than 24 hours to go, we made the call to reshoot the whole thing. It was a big risk, but the right one. And somehow, we stayed sane through it all.







LBB> Lucy, you also went to Cannes last year – what was that experience like? Did you learn anything that you can pass on to your peers?



Lucy> It was a bit of a fever dream, honestly. One moment you’re in a panel about the future of creativity, then you find yourself at a bar at 3am and Will.I.Am is four feet away. I’m not sure I could list everything I learned, but I left feeling overstimulated in the best way.



If I had anything to pass on, it’s just to go in like a sponge. Soak up the panels, the work, and the opportunity to have fun. Say yes to things, and don’t take it all too seriously.

Except the sun. Take that very seriously.







LBB> What’s your message to other young talent considering getting involved next year?

Isabel> I would say just go for it, whether you’ve just entered the ad industry or it’s your last year to enter. I think I’ve done the Irish competition about five times now, so I’d say don’t be disheartened when you don’t make it. It’s all brilliant practice. There isn’t really a ‘right time’ to do it, or any amount of preparation you can do, you just show up as you are.

It’s a great way to see how you work under pressure, or how you work in a partnership with someone you mightn’t usually work with. You are forced to trust the intuitive and your own abilities, and to show up for yourself.



Lucy> If you’re thinking about entering next year, do it. It’s a whirlwind that teaches you how to focus, prioritise, and work smarter.



I’ve done it five times. Missed the shortlist three times and won twice, it’s a proper learning curve. But it’s a unique chance to stretch yourself, meet great people, and come away with something you’re proud of. Definitely worth a couple of days of focused madness and the stories you end up with.







Conor and Tom







LBB> How did you decide who to team up with for the competition?

Tom> Conor and I went to college together and have known each other for about seven years now, so it was a bit of a no-brainer (be a bit awkward if we didn’t). That aside, we knew it would be a good fit since we cover a lot of different bases between us. Conor’s more design, I’m more arty, we usually meet in the middle to make something great.







LBB> How are you feeling about the next stage of the competition at Cannes Lions?

Conor and Tom> Excited! I think it’s gonna be a lot of fun. I always enjoy a quick and strict deadline – tends to push you out of your comfort zone and make something without overthinking it. I’m hoping it goes as well as it did in Dublin but with a beach to relax on after.

We’ve been poring over the previous winning briefs to get a sense of the scope/direction that’s awarded. We try to do a quick experiment of how we’d tackle it, and try to make something hopefully a little subversive and memorable, then rinse and repeat.





LBB> What’s your message to other young talent considering getting involved next year?

Conor and Tom> Do it. It’s a great exercise and experience. The idea is the most important part of the design, find that unique golden nugget in what it is you can offer with your design to tackle the brief and then worry about the execution secondary.

Concept is key!



Also don’t worry about it too much, technical ability goes out the window when you’ve only two days. We were drawing insane, incomprehensible sketches on sticky notes by the end but as long as you get something unique across by the deadline, that’s all you need.



You get to really prove yourself in a level playing field and it’s a great opportunity to show what makes your personal abilities unique.





Ronan



LBB> Publicis Dublin is the only agency in Ireland with two teams going through from the competition. What’s your secret to raising the next generation of talent?

Ronan> Culture, focus and luck!

Seeing a new brilliant talent emerge is one of the best things about a life in advertising.

Because we’re relatively ancient we’ve been lucky enough to have a bunch of superstars come and go throughout the years and have produced CDs all round town and around the globe. The secret? I would hope we attract people who like the look and feel of us, and therefore already have a baseline level of taste or appreciation for good work.

Once they’re in the door, the idea is that they begin to soak up the culture and feed off the standard and ambition. Then, because we want our junior teams to win, everyone is open to helping in any way they can. But there’s definitely a bit of serendipity that the next gen talent and us meet each other at the right time.

