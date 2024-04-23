senckađ
Molson Focusses on Togetherness Amongst Canadians to Kick off Summer

23/04/2024
The 'Backyards' platform was developed by Rethink

Citizen Relations introduces Molson’s newest platform ‘Backyards’, kicking off a multi-tactic summer campaign to foster connection and togetherness amongst Canadians.

Molson has been focused on connecting Canadians since its inception. Building on the launch of Everyone In in 2023, Molson's Backyards platform, developed by Rethink, continues to deliver on this sentiment, as a backyard can take many different forms, from a physical patch of grass to the symbolic state of mind it inspires.

At its core, the campaign aims to highlight what these spaces represent for Canadians - signalling that this summer is the perfect time to break down barriers between our backyards, truly inviting everyone in. The campaign launched April 20th, with the premiere of a dynamic TVC and will be followed by an integrated PR, influencer, and activation campaign inviting all Canadians in.

