Michael McEwan Appointment "Lifting the Bar" for Droga5 Melbourne: Matt Michael

Michael McEwan has been named director of Droga5 Melbourne, making the move from his previous role as CEO of M+C Saatchi AUNZ. His appointment is effective from late May 2025.

“We're looking to bring top talent in, and work with top talent who want to do the best work of their lives. That's what we're looking to attract,” Matt Michael, CEO of Droga5 ANZ and Accenture Song ANZ marketing practice lead told LBB.

Michael steps into the role after the departure of Melbourne CEO Paul McMillan, chief creative officer Ant Keogh, and chief strategy officer Michael Derepas. The trio left what was then known as The Monkeys Melbourne in October after seven years with the agency, with LBB revealing at the time that they were moving to launch their own shop.

All three spent over a decade at Clems before shifting to The Monkeys, during which it was the most successful agency in the country. Michael joined Clems in 2005, Paul in 2006, and Ant in 2007. Ant and Paul also had pre-Clems stints at George Patterson Y&R.

Matt said Michael “was really excited about getting closer to a Melbourne based agency and Melbourne work, coming from that market,” and “he liked what we were getting to from a Droga perspective, as well as the links into Accenture Song and all the cross functionality that we get.”

“To have someone on the ground in Melbourne that is connected to that market so strongly, to be able to steer us in terms of where we put that great creative and strategic firepower, is really useful. It's more great work, lifting the bar, and further extending our relationships with our current clients and building new clients. It's really exciting from all those perspectives.”

Michael spent five years at M+C Saatchi, overseeing client partnerships and delivering award-winning work. Under his leadership, the agency was recognised across global and regional awards shows including Cannes Lions, D&AD, One Show, and the Effies in 2024. Under his leadership, M+C Saatchi won clients including Youi and Australian Red Cross Lifeblood. He is also a graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.

“I’m beyond excited to be joining Droga5,” said Micahel.

There’s enormous opportunity in Melbourne to unleash the creative depth at Droga5 and the world-class capabilities of Accenture Song.

“Droga5’s reputation for culturally resonant, effective work is second to none. While others talk about the future, Droga5 and Accenture Song are actively shaping it – I’m looking forward to contributing to that momentum.”

Justin Graham, CEO APAC M+C Saatchi Group, said, “Michael brought great energy and commitment to his time at M+C Saatchi, and we’re grateful for the role he played in the business. We wish him every success in this next chapter and look forward to seeing the impact he’ll make in his new role.”

