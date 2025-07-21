senckađ
news
Awards and Events
Micah Walker To Host Online Masterclass For AWARD School

21/07/2025
75
Share
The free one-hour session will see Micah share a behind-the-scenes look at how Bear Meets Eagle on Fire approaches briefs, including a walk-through of one of its most celebrated campaigns

AWARD School is hosting a free one-hour masterclass on August 26th with Micah Walker — Cannes Grand Prix-winning creative and Founder of Bear Meets Eagle on Fire.

Hosted by AWARD School VIC co-chairs Ryan Clayton and Huei Yin Wong, the session will be packed with practical tips for anyone interested in creativity, from sharpening your thinking and building confidence to turning ideas into work that truly lands.

In the lead-up, registered attendees will receive a creative brief to tackle. On the night, Ryan and Huei Yin will provide feedback and advice, while Micah will share a behind-the-scenes look at how Bear Meets Eagle on Fire approaches briefs, including a walk-through of one of its most celebrated campaigns.

At this year’s Cannes Lions, the agency dominated the Film Craft category, winning the Grand Prix, a Gold, and a Film Gold Lion for its 'Better on a Better Network' campaign for Telstra. It also took home a Gold and Silver for Donkey, and a Bronze for The Shoemaker.

“This is a rare chance for aspiring creatives to hear from one of the industry’s best, and steal his secrets to ideas, storytelling and execution,” said Huei Yin. “If you’re curious about commercial creativity, this session will show you how to shape your thinking and develop work that really hits.”

Ryan, creative director at Taboo, added, “Stick around for the Q&A to not only pick Micah’s brains, but ask anything you want about the 12-week AWARD School program, how to improve your creative process and get your foot in the door to the industry.”

EVENT DETAILS
AWARD School Masterclass: Breaking In
6pm–7pm AEST via Zoom
Tuesday 26 August 2025
Free, register here.

