Leonardo.Ai's Jessie Hughes Joins This Way Up

08/08/2025
The generative AI expert, whose work has featured at Sundance and Cannes, will showcase real-world applications for agencies and brands

AWARD has today announced the addition of Jessie Hughes, senior creative technologist at Leonardo.Ai, to the lineup for This Way Up -- taking place in Sydney next Tuesday.

One of generative media’s most sought-after minds, Jessie is an internationally recognised new media artist and scholar whose work has featured at Sundance, SXSW and Cannes. She now drives creative inspiration at Leonardo.Ai, the world’s fastest-growing generative AI platform, working with the likes of Meta, Google and Canva to shape the future of how brands create.

Mandie van der Merwe, AWARD chair and chief creative officer, Saatchi & Saatchi, said, “AI has people on edge, some excited, many uneasy, most unsure where to start. Jessie is the antidote, bringing clarity, creativity and proof that this tech belongs in the hands of the brave.”

In a live, interactive session, Jessie will take the audience behind the scenes of AI-powered creativity -- from the first spark of an idea to a fully realised vision. She’ll share inside stories and case studies from agencies, studios and brands like Coca-Cola and the US Television Academy to demystify AI workflows and break down what’s working and what’s not in the fast-moving world of generative AI.

This session is for creatives, marketers and strategists who want to sharpen their approach to making better ideas, faster. You can now see the full session timetable for day one and book tickets.

This Way Up is proudly supported by Meta, LinkedIn, OMA and TalentPay.

