AWARD School Names State Finalists

The Australasian Writers and Art Directors (AWARD) has announced the state finalists vying to become AWARD School’s national top student in 2025.

Mathilda Grinling (NSW), Tate Crowley (VIC), Amelia Fynes-Clinton (QLD), Hayley Riessen (SA), Brendan Marshall (WA), and James Willis (Online) were honoured at graduation events held nationwide last night, each receiving the coveted AWARD School Gold Pencil in recognition of their standout creative portfolios.

Sharon Edmondston, AWARD School national and NSW co-head, said, “These six finalists have delivered work that’s smart, original, and packed with creative potential. To stand out from more than 200 students across APAC takes guts, ambition, and relentless thinking, and every one of them has earned their spot.”

Each finalist's work will now be reviewed by an international Super Jury, with the national top student to be announced at the 46th AWARD Awards on August 14th at This Way Up, Australia’s festival of creativity, in Sydney.



Scott Dettrick, AWARD School national and NSW co-head, added, “We’re incredibly proud of this year’s cohort. The calibre of work produced in just 12 weeks has been phenomenal, and it’s thanks to the tireless support of our tutors, mentors, speakers and judges who give their time and wisdom so generously.

“AWARD School doesn’t just teach creativity, it creates a pipeline of thinkers ready to shape the future of the industry. We can’t wait to see who from this group wins AWARD School 2025, and what everyone goes on to achieve next.”

Supporters of this year’s AWARD School program are Meta, Commercial Radio and Audio (CRA) and Outdoor Media Association (OMA).



AWARD School 2025: top students per state

NEW SOUTH WALES

Top students



1. Mathilda Grinling - Gold Pencil

2. Keiron Lewis

3. Jordan Watton

Top 10 (in alphabetical order)

Cassandra Wait Hughes

Christina Aliferis

Lucy Gavan

Michelle Tanner

Sophie Klem

Thomas Waddell

Zac Robertson

Team Brief winners: Mina Melis & Zeeshan Ali Khan

VICTORIA

Top students

1. Tate Crowley - Gold Pencil

2. Tom Habal

3. Gemma Rio

Top 10 (in alphabetical order)

Adam Fridman

Bethia Connolly

Darcy Keely

Nick Buratto

Noah Thompson

Priscilla Cooper

Tony King

Team Brief winners: Sally Kingsford & Wieke Willemsen

QUEENSLAND

Top students

1. Amelia Fynes-Clinton - Gold Pencil

2. Quinn Beaulieu

3. Ashleigh Hockings

Team Brief winners: Ashleigh Hockings & Sammara Woolrich

SOUTH AUSTRALIA

Top students

1. Hayley Riessen - Gold Pencil

2. Jaidan Juanta

Team Brief winners: Hayley Riessen & Benjamin Anstey

WESTERN AUSTRALIA

Top students

1. Brendan Marshall - Gold Pencil

2. Robert Nowland

3. Aisha Runowanda

Team Brief winners: Brendan Marshall & Aisha Runowanda

ONLINE PROGRAM

Top students

1. James Willis - Gold Pencil

2. Sarah Newbery and Thomas Barton (tie for second place)

Team Brief winners: Veronica Yudhistantra & Richard Roach

Top Tutor Agencies

NEW SOUTH WALES

Leo Burnett

The General Store - highly commended

M+C Saatchi - highly commended

VICTORIA

Dentsu Creative

Fenton Stephens

Town Square - highly commended

Clemenger BBDO - highly commended

