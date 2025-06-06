Meet The Panellists: Inside In-Housing: Building Brand-First Creativity at the Speed of Culture

On Wednesday 18th June at 16:15pm, creative leaders from some of the world’s most forward-thinking in-house agency and brand teams will take to the LBB & Friends Beach stage for a panel titled, ‘Inside In-Housing: Building Brand-First Creativity at the Speed of Culture.’

As more brands build creative capabilities in-house, the conversation has moved from whether the model works to how to make it thrive. In this candid discussion, industry leaders will share how they’re evolving team structures, balancing internal and external collaboration, and sustaining speed and relevance — without burning out or compromising on creativity.

Moderated by LBB’s CEO and founder,Matt Cooper, this session will be an unfiltered look at the challenges and opportunities shaping in-house work in 2025 and what it really takes to move at the speed of culture.

Matt will be joined by:

-Jeff Topol, Creative Strategy Director, Canada, TikTok​

- Renaldo Chapman, VP, Brand & Creative, DoorDash​

- Cass Zawadowski, Executive Creative Director, North America,Lyft​

- David Connell, Worldwide Head of Creative Production, Amazon​







Inside In-Housing: Building Brand-First Creativity at the Speed of Culture

As more brands bring creative capabilities in-house, the question isn’t if the model works — it’s how to make it work smarter. This panel brings together leaders from in-house agencies and brand teams to unpack what it really takes to build creativity that’s brand-first, culturally relevant, and fast without sacrificing craft. From structuring teams to integrating with external partners, they’ll explore the opportunities and growing pains of in-housing in 2025 — and what it takes to move at the speed of culture without burning out.





PANELLISTS





Jeff Topol, Creative Strategy Director, Canada, TikTok

As Creative Strategy Director at TikTok’s Creative Lab, Jeff helps brands and agencies show up in culture without feeling like your dad trying to use slang. He partners with teams to turn smart strategy into scroll-stopping ideas that drive real results. Before TikTok, he spent a decade in the agency trenches, creating award-winning work that made clients happy and juries take notice.





Renaldo Chapman, VP, Brand & Creative, DoorDash

​Renaldo Chapman is a purpose-driven, global brand marketer with over 20 years of experience creating marketing strategies at the center of culture. He has worked at and built teams at iconic brands including Anheuser-Busch, Uber and Chime. He currently oversees brand and creative marketing at DoorDash, leading global launches and campaigns at major events like the Super Bowl. Renaldo is an expert in aligning business goals with transformative cultural moments, as seen in programs like Brewing Change with Dwayne Wade and Michelob ULTRA Contract for Change, a Grand Prix Cannes Lion campaign. Renaldo is also committed to shaping the future of marketing and mentoring the next generation of diverse professionals.

​

Cass Zawadowski, Executive Creative Director, North America, Lyft

​Cass is a powerhouse marketing and creative leader with 20+ years of transformative impact across both agency and brand worlds. Known for her ability to fuse creative vision with strategic precision, she brings a sharp, multidimensional lens to every challenge — from brand and campaign strategy to digital innovation, integrated marketing, and social-first storytelling.

Her experience spans continents and categories, having led high-performing teams and built standout work across North America, Europe, and Asia. Cass has a proven track record of scaling internal capabilities, modernizing brand ecosystems, and leading with purpose — all while delivering measurable business results.

A natural connector and change agent, Cass excels in large, complex environments, building cultures of curiosity, creativity, and accountability. Her leadership style is marked by authenticity, bold thinking, and a deep commitment to empowering talent. Under her guidance, teams craft data-driven, emotionally resonant work that not only breaks through but elevates brands in meaningful ways.

She currently leads Creative at Lyft, driving the development of innovative, brand-forward campaigns by leading cross-functional teams, shaping compelling visual narratives, and ensuring creative excellence across all touchpoints.

Cass is also a respected industry voice and global juror, having served on the WPP Health & Wellness Creative Council, Effies, CMAs, LIAs, Clios, One Show, and Shots Europe.



David Connell, Global Creative Leader, Amazon

​David is a global creative leader orchestrating Amazon's most innovative campaigns, driving cultural impact through bold storytelling and strategic creative production across multiple continents.





MODERATOR





Matt Cooper, CEO & Founder, Little Black Book

​Matt Cooper has been working in the ad world for over 35 years. He began at Saatchi & Saatchi, London in the wild 1980s — before the internet and mobile phones but during the heyday of flash company cars and bottomless expense accounts. He later joined a small effects company called The Mill, now a top global post-production house with offices in London, New York, and Los Angeles.

While at The Mill, Matt launched BEAM.TV, the online advertising approval, archiving and distribution platform. It was during his global travels for BEAM that the idea for LBB was born: a need for a central platform to find the best companies, places to stay, client-friendly restaurants and creative resources in each city. What began as a series of books evolved into the global creative platform that LBB is today.





Read the full ‘Better Together’ content programme.​​



View all Cannes 2025 news.







Content Sponsor:

MCA - MurphyCobb Associates

Partners:

72Point. | Adobe | APA - Advertising Producers Association

AudioStack&Claritas | Bauer MediaOutdoor | Cannes Lions

Croud | Girl&Bear | GPN - Global Production Network

IAPI - The Institute Of Advertising Practitioners In Ireland

ICA - The Institute of Canadian Agencies

ICCO – International Communications Consultancy Organisation

ITG - Inspired Thinking Group | KEEP | LIA - London International Awards

LucidLink | MSQ | Nouri Films | Peach | Porter Novelli | Razorfish

RWS Small World Studio | Shutterstock Studios | thenetworkone | Zulu Alpha Kilo