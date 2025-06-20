Cossette Toronto Elevates Creative Excellence with Leadership Moves

​Cossette Toronto has announced the promotion of Trent Thompson to executive creative director, alongside the appointment of long-standing creative partners Alyssa Graff and Dana Ciani as group creative directors. These promotions reflect Cossette’s commitment to continuing to cultivate fearless ideas, strong leadership and boundary-pushing work across the agency’s growing portfolio.



A creative force with over 25 years of experience, Trent re-joined Cossette four months ago, returning to a culture he helped shape through some of the agency’s most iconic work, including the launch of the SickKids 'VS' platform. A cross-disciplinary writer and creative leader, his career spans financial services, healthcare, government and automotive brands, marked by a drive to build meaningful, performance-driven campaigns. His desire to support the next generation of creatives goes beyond Cossette. He helped create the mentoring and networking site Groundfloor and is also an instructor in Humber Polytechnic’s commercial program.



Dana and Alyssa, known for their decade-long creative partnership, bring a uniquely collaborative approach to leadership. Their creative shorthand, honed through years of joint success at Cossette and other top Canadian agencies, has led to breakthrough, long lasting campaigns for clients like Walmart, Google, McDonald’s, and more. Their elevation recognises not just their creative craft, but their ability to inspire teams and clients while driving brand results.



“At Cossette, we’re committed to actively building legacies not just for our clients and the brands they are a part of, but just as importantly, for the people who work here,” says Driscoll Reid, chief creative officer at Cossette. “Trent, Dana, and Alyssa each bring a distinct creative lens and perfectly embody that ethos. Whether it’s shaping work or mentoring others, they represent the kind of innovative and collaborative leadership that will inspire our teams and clients to continue to push past the expected.”



As the agency continues to deepen its partnerships and expand its creative ambitions, this leadership evolution ensures clients continue to benefit from exceptional creative ideas, closer collaboration and innovative thinking. It also ensures that the brands the agency works with continue to build strong legacies in today’s evolving landscape.

