Martha Stewart Shares Her Secret to Staying Cool with Pure Leaf Iced Tea

Martha Stewart’s secret to staying put together and maintaining a cool demeanour has finally been exposed. In Pure Leaf’s new digital campaign from Edelman and Eleanor, refreshing bottles of Pure Leaf’s Real Brewed Unsweetened Iced Tea - aka 'Martha’s Little Helper' - are hidden around her estate, always within arm’s reach, to keep her feeling revitalised.

Following a confessional style exposé from Martha’s very own culinary director, gardener and baker earlier this week, she is now revealing her secret to the world in a new digital campaign with Pure Leaf. As seen in videos across social media, her secret stash of Pure Leaf is always accessible for a quick, revitalising pick-me-up – whether buried in her garden, hidden in her library books or even baked into a homemade cake. No matter where the day takes her, Martha ensures she always has easy access to high-quality, real brewed iced tea to help her tackle whatever task lies ahead.

High Quality, Fresh Taste

For Martha, choosing Pure Leaf day-after-day is an easy decision, and one that simply comes down to quality. Made from freshly picked tea leaves from single-source, Rainforest Alliance certified tea estates in South America and Africa, blended by craft tea masters and brewed in six-time filtered water, Martha knows her daily pick-me-up is just as high-quality as it is tasty. In fact, nearly 90% of consumers agree that Pure Leaf Unsweetened Iced Tea tastes like homebrewed iced tea. The delicious and refreshing flavour of Pure Leaf’s Unsweetened Iced Tea makes it the perfect addition to any daily routine.

“It’s no secret that I have a lot going on in my everyday life,” says Martha Stewart. “I’m always being asked how I manage to do it all, and it truly comes down to the little things. Small, but important daily habits – like a midday bottle of Pure Leaf Unsweetened Iced Tea – keep one revitalised no matter what you need to tackle next. The best part is, my little helper, Pure Leaf Iced Tea, is naturally caffeinated and you never have to question the quality or taste for a second – it’s an easy (and delicious!) decision that consistently keeps you revitalised throughout the day.”

To help consumers across the country create their own secret stash for all-day revitalisation, Pure Leaf is giving away limited edition 'Martha’s Little Helper' bottles of Pure Leaf Unsweetened Tea. This new initiative follows the success of the previous 'Don’t Do It Yourself' (DDIY) campaign ꟷ Martha's first time pulling back the curtain on her DDIY routine ꟷ that encouraged tea lovers to ditch their homebrewed batch for a bottle of Pure Leaf.

Starting today, September 18th, fans can take a page out of Martha’s book and enter to win their own limited edition 'Martha’s Little Helper' bottle of Pure Leaf Unsweetened Tea. Participants can enter the sweepstakes for a chance to win at here until October 16th.

“Offering fans a delicious, high-quality pick-me-up has always been our intention here at Pure Leaf,” says Julie Raheja-Perera, general manager, North America, Pepsi Lipton Partnership. “After the incredible reaction from our (Don’t) Do It Yourself campaign with Martha Stewart last year, we knew she was the right partner to continue sharing this message. If even Martha Stewart can count on Pure Leaf to keep her feeling revitalised through the busiest of days, can’t we all? We’re excited for iced tea fans nationwide to get in on the fun and try out their very own, Martha-approved secret stash!”