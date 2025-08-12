senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Group745

Dove Deodorant Serves Up Freshness at US Open Tennis Championships

12/08/2025
26
Share
Dove Deodorant is hosting an open casting call on social media for an official Underarm Ambassador as the US Open’s Official Underarm Sponsor and inking first-ever N.U.L (Name, Underarm, Likeness) deal in history

This Summer, Dove Advanced Care Antiperspirant is stepping on to the court at the 2025 US Open as the tournament’s Official Underarm Sponsor. To celebrate this ace of a moment, Dove is launching a nationwide casting call in search of one charismatic, stand-out personality to serve as its official Underarm Ambassador and creator on the ground at the US Open.

Backed by Dove Advanced Care Antiperspirant, which offers 72-hour sweat and odour protection and skin-loving care, one lucky winner will be trading sweat for spotlight, proudly raising the bar (and their arms) at the most iconic tournament of the summer.

From August 12–17, brand fans are invited to show their personality and post a submission video on Instagram or TikTok sharing why they deserve the title. Whether you’re serving looks, swinging into your main character moment, or raising your arms after a worthy win, this isn’t just any match – it’s your shot to join the Dove lineup. The winner will be awarded a first-of-its-kind N.U.L. (Name, Underarm, Likeness) creator deal from Dove and become the official Dove correspondent on social media throughout the tournament.

The Dove Underarm Ambassador will receive:

• A $10,000 N.U.L. sponsorship deal and the official title of Dove Underarm Ambassador

• A 72-hour VIP trip to the 2025 US Open in New York with a guest

• A starring role on Dove’s dedicated Underarm Ambassador TikTok, @dovesponsoredpits

• The long-lasting freshness of Dove Advanced Care Antiperspirant, offering 72-hour odor and sweat protection

A Fresh First for Sports Sponsorship

Underarms are the unsung heroes, and often overlooked—quietly powering every serve, fist pump, and standing ovation at the US Open. Yet, they play a crucial role in both athletic performance and fandom, showing up in every match and every cheer. As the Official Underarm Sponsor of the US Open, Dove Deodorant is giving this hardworking body part the spotlight it deserves, offering care and visibility on one of sport’s biggest stages.

“We’re proud to make history as the Official Underarm Sponsor of the US Open,” said Kevin Tolson, head of Dove C SheaMoisture Deodorants at Unilever. “This isn’t just about putting underarms on the map – we’re turning them into icons. The casting call is our unique invitation championing fans to serve looks, not sweat, and take centre court in a new way only Dove could imagine - with the help of Dove Advanced Care.”

Think your underarms are ready for the centre court spotlight? Step up to the baseline and enter for a chance to make history as the first-ever Dove Underarm Ambassador at the US Open. Learn more and find out how to apply here. Follow along with the action at @DoveRealTok and #DoveSponsoredPits.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Edelman US
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Edelman US
Castin’ the Cowboy
Old El Paso
16/07/2025
Eat Your Words
Hellmann's
26/06/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1