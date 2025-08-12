Dove Deodorant Serves Up Freshness at US Open Tennis Championships

This Summer, Dove Advanced Care Antiperspirant is stepping on to the court at the 2025 US Open as the tournament’s Official Underarm Sponsor. To celebrate this ace of a moment, Dove is launching a nationwide casting call in search of one charismatic, stand-out personality to serve as its official Underarm Ambassador and creator on the ground at the US Open.

Backed by Dove Advanced Care Antiperspirant, which offers 72-hour sweat and odour protection and skin-loving care, one lucky winner will be trading sweat for spotlight, proudly raising the bar (and their arms) at the most iconic tournament of the summer.

From August 12–17, brand fans are invited to show their personality and post a submission video on Instagram or TikTok sharing why they deserve the title. Whether you’re serving looks, swinging into your main character moment, or raising your arms after a worthy win, this isn’t just any match – it’s your shot to join the Dove lineup. The winner will be awarded a first-of-its-kind N.U.L. (Name, Underarm, Likeness) creator deal from Dove and become the official Dove correspondent on social media throughout the tournament.

The Dove Underarm Ambassador will receive:

• A $10,000 N.U.L. sponsorship deal and the official title of Dove Underarm Ambassador

• A 72-hour VIP trip to the 2025 US Open in New York with a guest

• A starring role on Dove’s dedicated Underarm Ambassador TikTok, @dovesponsoredpits

• The long-lasting freshness of Dove Advanced Care Antiperspirant, offering 72-hour odor and sweat protection

A Fresh First for Sports Sponsorship

Underarms are the unsung heroes, and often overlooked—quietly powering every serve, fist pump, and standing ovation at the US Open. Yet, they play a crucial role in both athletic performance and fandom, showing up in every match and every cheer. As the Official Underarm Sponsor of the US Open, Dove Deodorant is giving this hardworking body part the spotlight it deserves, offering care and visibility on one of sport’s biggest stages.

“We’re proud to make history as the Official Underarm Sponsor of the US Open,” said Kevin Tolson, head of Dove C SheaMoisture Deodorants at Unilever. “This isn’t just about putting underarms on the map – we’re turning them into icons. The casting call is our unique invitation championing fans to serve looks, not sweat, and take centre court in a new way only Dove could imagine - with the help of Dove Advanced Care.”

Think your underarms are ready for the centre court spotlight? Step up to the baseline and enter for a chance to make history as the first-ever Dove Underarm Ambassador at the US Open. Learn more and find out how to apply here. Follow along with the action at @DoveRealTok and #DoveSponsoredPits.

