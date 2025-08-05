How Dove Transformed Lollapalooza Into Freshest Festival of Year

This past weekend, Dove turned up the volume on its iconic Hot Seats platform — a bold campaign dedicated to keeping music fans feeling their best from head to toe — by bringing the experience to Chicago and transforming Lollapalooza 2025 into the freshest festival of the year.
Through a series of immersive touchpoints, festivalgoers were empowered to own every moment and dance through every set with confidence, thanks to Dove Whole Body Deo. With headlining artists like Olivia Rodrigo, Sabrina Carpenter, and Doechii bringing the heat, Dove ensured that freshness took centre stage.
Dove transformed Lollapalooza into the freshest festival by:
Dove Whole Body Deo is a dermatologist-tested, aluminum-free deodorant that keeps odour in check for up to 72 hours, so you can sweat confidently no matter what you’re up to. Products are available nationwide at major mass, food, and drug retailers. SRP: $11.99.