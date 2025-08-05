senckađ
news
Awards and Events
How Dove Transformed Lollapalooza Into Freshest Festival of Year

05/08/2025
With headlining artists like Olivia Rodrigo, Sabrina Carpenter, and Doechii bringing the heat, Dove ensured that freshness took centre stage

This past weekend, Dove turned up the volume on its iconic Hot Seats platform — a bold campaign dedicated to keeping music fans feeling their best from head to toe — by bringing the experience to Chicago and transforming Lollapalooza 2025 into the freshest festival of the year.

Through a series of immersive touchpoints, festivalgoers were empowered to own every moment and dance through every set with confidence, thanks to Dove Whole Body Deo. With headlining artists like Olivia Rodrigo, Sabrina Carpenter, and Doechii bringing the heat, Dove ensured that freshness took centre stage.

Dove transformed Lollapalooza into the freshest festival by:

  • Turning up the volume alongside Trackstar and Natalie Shine who surprised fans with VIP tickets to the festival, along with Dove Whole Body Deo to keep them feeling fresh from sunup to sundown.
  • Sampling Whole Body Deo at Walgreens locations citywide and at the Dove Hot Seats pop-up inside the festival where over 100,000 samples were handed out. Designed to help fans cool down and stay confidently fresh, the activation featured overhead misters, free mini deodorants, and the perfect dose of all-day odour protection—so nothing got in the way of the music, moment, or vibe.

Dove Whole Body Deo is a dermatologist-tested, aluminum-free deodorant that keeps odour in check for up to 72 hours, so you can sweat confidently no matter what you’re up to. Products are available nationwide at major mass, food, and drug retailers. SRP: $11.99.

