Talenti Taps Emma Navarro to Serve Up Cool Confidence On and Off the Court

Talenti, the #1 gelato and sorbetto brand in the US, is partnering with global tennis phenom Emma Navarro to show what it truly means to stay cool under pressure—and how fans can too—as she takes on tennis's New York grand slam next week.

In the new 30-second digital spot from Talenti, 'High Pressure Presser,' viewers will follow Emma from match point to the press conference. When asked how she stays cool under pressure, Emma reveals her secret: Talenti.

Emma indulges in a reward crafted for those who know quality when they taste it. Talenti premium gelato and sorbetto is made with simple, real ingredients and a slow batch-cooking process that infuses ingredients for maximum flavour.

On the court, Emma is known for her precision and competitive drive with a champion mindset. Off the court, her bright, humorous spirit shines through—a side many fans haven't seen until now. It's in these carefree, kick-back moments that Emma reaches for a jar of delicious Talenti sorbetto, indulging in a sweet treat that keeps her cool, calm and collected when it matters.

To celebrate her partnership with Talenti, Emma is sharing her go-to beverage of the summer: the Talenti Raspberry Smash. This sorbetto cool-down is made with club soda, mint, lemon, fresh raspberries, and her favourite Talenti flavour: Talenti Roman Raspberry. Fans can cool down like a champion and get the full recipe on Talenti.com.

"Tennis has taught me the importance of composure, resilience and finding moments of joy even in the toughest matches and moments. Dedicating time to my passion has led me to some of the biggest matches in women's tennis, and you can taste that same passion and dedication in a spoonful of Talenti," said Emma. "Whether I'm coming off a big match or just taking time to recharge, Talenti is my go-to for an elevated moment."

"Emma Navarro is one of the most exciting rising stars in tennis. The cool confidence she brings to the court mirrors the simple yet delicious indulgence that Talenti brings to the ice cream aisle," said Nicole Towner, associate director, Talenti at The Magnum Ice Cream Company. "We're proud to welcome her to the Talenti family as a Talenti Tastemaker, a hand-selected group of individuals who are masters of their craft."

Whether you're playing for match point, hosting friends or just need a moment of calm, Talenti is your go-to for effortlessly elevated indulgence that turns your everyday into something exceptional.

Head to Talenti.com for more details on new flavours and recipes.

