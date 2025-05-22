senckađ
news
MADC Promises a Refined 70th Celebration as Tickets Sell Out Fast

22/05/2025
The iconic Forum Theatre hosts Melbourne’s creative community for a cocktail-style evening of awards and entertainment

MADC had apologised for previous years, promising to "take it seriously" for their 70th celebration showcase.

Simon Thomas and Matt Lawson, co-presidents of the MADC, said, "Despite, or perhaps because of, a promise of a more mature evening, tickets are selling fast. So, if you'd like to celebrate Melbourne's creativity on our 70th birthday at the iconic Forum theatre, next Friday, why not dress special and pop along. You're cordially invited. But please, let's do it in a manner befitting such an auspicious evening and the serious industry in which we work."

Don’t miss out! Snap up your ticket to Melbourne’s night of nights.

MADC 2025 Showcase:

  • Friday May 30th 2025, The Forum
  • 6pm-midnight (showcase starts 7pm sharp)
  • Includes food (cocktail style) + drinks + live entertainment

The MADC would like to extend a very big thank you to their incredible sponsors, without whom the Showcase wouldn’t be possible: Alt.VFX, Bang Bang Studios, Guilty, Level Two Music, Photoplay Photography, and Studio Pancho.

