Ant Keogh Named Champion of Creativity at MADC's 2025 Showcase

Melbourne’s advertising, design and creative firepower was on show at The Forum on Friday, celebrating the power of persistence and 70 years of the MADC at the 2025 Creative Showcase.

MADC Co-president Simon Thomas said, “We are beyond proud to celebrate and showcase such a diverse and interesting year of work from some of Melbourne’s finest (and most persistent) creative minds. We couldn’t have chosen a better way to honour the MADC’s 70th anniversary.”

Co-president Matt Lawson added, “Melbourne creativity is alive and thriving and was celebrated in style. It was a wonderful showcase of not just work, but a creative community that genuinely enjoys coming together. Thanks to all for making it another great showcase of what we all do, and how we do it."

Best in Show: TBWA with Spesavers AUNZ - Welcome To Melbourne

The jury said, "Mass confusion isn’t normally the desired outcome of an out of home campaign, and yet that’s what makes this so successful. Congratulations to the client and the team for embracing the glorious art of the piss take and understanding that Aussies would embrace it for that."

Best in Show: Solid Lines - The Forbidden Flagmoji

The jury said, "This restores faith in the power of creativity – and bloody-mindedness. This wonderful idea shows that it’s possible to create change in the face of corporate indifference."

Emerging Creative of The Year: Pip Dolman and Gid Goldberg

The Jury said, “The team combine clever, non-traditional thinking, complemented with a high level of craft to take out the highly competitive category. Their folios are already taking great shape with award-winning work”

Champion of Creativity: Ant Keogh

The MADC Champion of Creativity is a rare honour, not awarded annually, but reserved for those whose influence on Melbourne’s creative culture is both enduring and profound. To mark MADC’s 70th anniversary -- and a night celebrating the best of local creativity -- the title was presented to someone whose impact is undeniable: Ant Keogh.

For decades, Ant has helped shape Melbourne’s creative landscape and beyond. A true original and a generous leader, this is a well-deserved recognition that reflects his significant contribution to the industry.

The rest of the night's winners will be up on madcshowcase.com

The MADC would like to give a huge thank you to our Showcase sponsors who made it all possible: Alt.vfx , Bang Bang Studios, Guilty, Level Two Music, Studio Pancho and Photoplay Photography.

To keep up to speed with the rest of the MADC 2025 slate of industry events and workshops, you can follow on LinkedIn and Instagram.

