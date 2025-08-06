Lynx Launches Live-Audience Blind Dating Show, 'Scented Love'

Lynx has partnered with Hello Agency to create a new live-audience dating show for social, 'Scented Love', to showcase the new scents from the Fine Fragrance Collection, sparked by research showing 77% of young Aussies say scent matters when choosing a partner.

Starring Married at First Sight’s Jamie Marinos and TikToker Olan Tekkers as hosts, 'Scented Love' sees a single lady blind date three single guys on stage, who are each carefully paired with one of Lynx’s three new Fine Fragrances (Peach Infusion, Cherry Spritz and Cocoa Velvet). Each variant combines the protection of a deodorant with the fragrance delivery of a cologne, the range tackles the two biggest needs stated today amongst Gen Z males, “odour” and “fragrance”.

A mix of everyday Aussies and influencers were cast for the show, including Love Island crowd favourites Callum Hole, Stella Hutcheon, Dylan Towolawi, and more.

Live from the beginning of August, the unscripted show unfolds with two long-form episodes and a range of entertaining social-shorts edited for TikTok, YouTube Shorts, and Instagram.

The series was brought to life following new research, commissioned by Hello via YouGov, which found that half (51%) of Aussies aged 18-34 report having rejected someone because of their smell, and 52% reported that they had purchased their partner a new fragrance to help them smell better.

Unilever Personal Care director, Anna Tracey, said, "At Lynx, we know the power fragrance has when it comes to attraction. That's why we've launched our irresistible new Fine Fragrance Collection to give young guys a power up. And what better way to take the attraction game to the next level than through a dating show? We loved Hello's innovative idea of 'Scented Love', it’s truly an Aussie-first, and there are so many hilarious moments, coupled with the Lynx fragrances playing an integral role. We're confident it'll resonate with young guys."

Julien Dupuche, director of client solutions at Hello, added, "This was the definition of bold and dare I say, brave! We cast the most infamous reality-TV stars with everyday contestants and put them on stage in front of a studio audience to create a live social-first entertainment program. It was like reality TV meets standup comedy. No scripts and nothing off limits.

"We're incredibly proud of the crowd feedback and content outputs: Multi-layered live formats are always complex given you are hosting a live audience while also shooting your full episodes and hard-working product social ads.

"We can’t wait to see the brand impact of this innovative entertainment property with young Aussies."