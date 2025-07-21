Sarah Michelle Gellar Revives Horror Legacy in Uber One’s Killer Campaign

25 years after first cementing her status as a horror icon, Sarah Michelle Gellar is back - starring in the latest Uber One campaign. In the ad, she is reunited with The Fisherman, her character’s killer from I Know What You Did Last Summer. The timing couldn’t be more perfect, as fans are still buzzing over the surprise return of Helen Shivers in Sony Pictures’ new chapter of the I Know What You Did Last Summer franchise, which is now playing in cinemas.

Sarah relocated Down Under with her family while husband Freddie Prinze Jr. filmed the new instalment of the franchise. It was during her time in Australia that the collaboration with Uber One naturally came together.

"We were living in Rose Bay and we didn’t have a car, we literally Ubered everywhere and ordered Uber Eats constantly," she said.

"We had our favourite coffee shop and would Uber Eats it every single day. So, when Uber One approached me for this campaign, they actually showed me how much I would’ve saved if I’d been an Uber One member during our stay. You’ll see in the ad… it was a lot."

With her return in 'I Know What You Did Last Summer', Sarah Michelle Gellar is giving fans the perfect reason to head to their local HOYTS -- and Uber One members can enjoy the experience for less, with exclusive perks like discounted tickets and free popcorn refills.

“Revisiting my horror roots has been really unexpected. Sitting on a couch with The Fisherman was definitely not on my bingo card, but it’s been an amazing trip down memory lane, and I hope fans feel the same.”

And while Sarah Michelle Gellar previously stated she wouldn’t appear in the new sequel because her character was dead, she offers a cheeky clarification.

“I wasn’t lying -- I'm back, but I'm still dead. The film’s director, and my good friend Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, was determined to bring Helen Shivers back, and I’m glad she found a way to make it work.”

As for her time in Australia, Gellar says it’s a trip she’ll never forget, especially her “bucket list” climb of the Sydney Harbour Bridge with her son.

“My husband and daughter stayed firmly on the ground, they’re both terrified of heights, but my son and I went all the way up, and the views were unforgettable. Honestly, I think I’m more of a Sydney girl than a Melbourne one.”

This campaign is the latest in Uber One’s string of star-studded campaigns, following appearances by Destiny’s Child’s Michelle Williams and Happy Gilmore’s Chris McDonald.

