senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Group745

Dog Becomes Delivery Driver to Mark Petbarn Joining Uber Eats

23/07/2025
29
Share
The Hello campaign, complete with influencer cameos, put a trained pup behind the wheel

Uber Eats and Petbarn turned heads (and wagged tails) with a cheeky launch campaign that saw a trained dog behind the wheel, literally, to celebrate Petbarn’s arrival on Uber Eats.

The campaign, developed with Hello, delivered national impact through a bold stunt, earned-first strategy and influencer-led amplification that had tails wagging across the country.

To bring Uber Eats’ 'Get Almost, Almost Anything' brand promise to life, the team enlisted Bodhi, a professionally trained dog, to deliver Petbarn pet essentials in a first of its kind, customised car -- that allowed a dog to ‘drive’ the vehicle.

The result was a made-for-media moment that resonated nationwide, driving awareness for the brand’s biggest category expansion to date.

A final campaign video showcasing Bodhi’s delivery was shared across social media platforms and Uber Eats’ and Petbarn’s owned channels, further amplifying engagement, and allowing fans and followers to experience the stunt firsthand.

“This wasn’t just about launching a new retail partner, it was about owning the conversation,” said Lucas Groeneveld, regional GM retail, Uber Eats ANZ.

“Petbarn on Uber Eats is a real game-changer for Aussie pet parents, and we knew the best way to tell that story was to make people feel something first. The campaign delivered on that, in spades.”

The campaign was executed by Hello, the newly relaunched full-service agency born out of Hello Social. With creative, PR, social, influencer, media and strategy all under one roof, Hello designed the campaign to travel across formats and markets.

Dave Varney, creative director at Hello, said, “I bloody love this work! This hairbrain idea to create the world’s first delivery dog driver on Uber Eats just never died. Then some super smart people, and a dog, made it actually happen!”

As part of the campaign, famous furry content creators and Dr. Chris Brown received a special doggy delivery directly from Bodhi himself.

It’s a case study in how earned attention, when backed by the right strategy and a unified team, can drive big results.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Hello
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Hello
Delivery Dog
Uber Eats x Petbarn
23/07/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1