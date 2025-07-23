Dog Becomes Delivery Driver to Mark Petbarn Joining Uber Eats

Uber Eats and Petbarn turned heads (and wagged tails) with a cheeky launch campaign that saw a trained dog behind the wheel, literally, to celebrate Petbarn’s arrival on Uber Eats.

The campaign, developed with Hello, delivered national impact through a bold stunt, earned-first strategy and influencer-led amplification that had tails wagging across the country.

To bring Uber Eats’ 'Get Almost, Almost Anything' brand promise to life, the team enlisted Bodhi, a professionally trained dog, to deliver Petbarn pet essentials in a first of its kind, customised car -- that allowed a dog to ‘drive’ the vehicle.

The result was a made-for-media moment that resonated nationwide, driving awareness for the brand’s biggest category expansion to date.

A final campaign video showcasing Bodhi’s delivery was shared across social media platforms and Uber Eats’ and Petbarn’s owned channels, further amplifying engagement, and allowing fans and followers to experience the stunt firsthand.

“This wasn’t just about launching a new retail partner, it was about owning the conversation,” said Lucas Groeneveld, regional GM retail, Uber Eats ANZ.

“Petbarn on Uber Eats is a real game-changer for Aussie pet parents, and we knew the best way to tell that story was to make people feel something first. The campaign delivered on that, in spades.”

The campaign was executed by Hello, the newly relaunched full-service agency born out of Hello Social. With creative, PR, social, influencer, media and strategy all under one roof, Hello designed the campaign to travel across formats and markets.

Dave Varney, creative director at Hello, said, “I bloody love this work! This hairbrain idea to create the world’s first delivery dog driver on Uber Eats just never died. Then some super smart people, and a dog, made it actually happen!”

As part of the campaign, famous furry content creators and Dr. Chris Brown received a special doggy delivery directly from Bodhi himself.

It’s a case study in how earned attention, when backed by the right strategy and a unified team, can drive big results.