Lotterywest Reclaims The Weekend With New Brand Platform Via 303 MullenLowe

In a cultural swing that goes beyond dreams of winning the lottery and dives into connection, Lotterywest has launched a new platform for its heritage game Saturday Lotto – 'Long Live Saturday'.

Developed in partnership with creative agency 303 MullenLowe, the campaign repositions Saturday Lotto not just as a game, but as a guardian of the weekend spirit. It is spearheaded by a brand TVC which dares to go ticket free and brings to life a range of colourful characters, and will also be seen across radio, outdoor, social, press, digital and partnerships from this week.

Using the call to action ‘Let’s reclaim Saturdays’, it showcases a range of common Saturday chores, asking the task-weary audience to consider ‘aren’t Saturdays for something more?’

303 MullenLowe Perth chief strategy officer Matt Oakley said, “During the initial research phase, it became apparent that Saturdays just aren’t like they used to be and there’s a lot of nostalgia for a time when weekends weren’t just a chance to prep for the following week. As the OG Lotterywest game, Saturday Lotto is the perfect antidote for weekends chocker with chores.”

303 MullenLowe Perth ECD Sara Oteri said at the heart of the campaign is a custom-composed song, written to be an anthem for a new era of both longtime players, and new ones (aged 35–45) discovering the brand.

“Lotterywest has always been a part of Western Australia’s fabric and Saturday Lotto a part of our weekend rhythm. This platform celebrates that connection in a way that’s pure brand, not just product. A knowing nod that strikes an emotional chord with consumers and owns the occasion. And what better way to do it than with an anthem we can all sing along to,” she said.

Lotterywest director of marketing and sales, Jenny Cullen said, “Lotterywest’s heritage brand, Saturday Lotto has been providing West Aussies with the chance to safely dream since 1979. This financial year alone, 46 Division One winners have shared in more than $54.7 million in prizes. But the impact of prizes is only the beginning, by playing Lotterywest Games, like Saturday Lotto, you help fund projects right across the State. All available profits from every lotto ticket sold go back to the WA community, and thanks to our Saturday Lotto players this financial year $92 million has gone back to the community through Lotterywest Grants.”

In addition to extensive research, 303 MullenLowe developed all creative assets plus extensions into partnerships, design identity and design ecosystem, and integrated production. The campaign assets along with brand partnerships were curated with longstanding partner, Initiative Media.

