Terracotta Warriors WA Exhibition Depicted in Bespoke Illustrations and Animations

In anticipation of up to 180,000 visitors to a one-of-a-kind exhibition of ancient Chinese Terracotta Warriors, the WA Museum Boola Bardip has unveiled a unique, imagery-driven campaign developed by 303 MullenLowe.

Live now across a multitude of channels, the campaign to support the Terracotta Warriors: Legacy of the First Emperor exhibition features bespoke illustrations created within the agency, teamed with a series of static assets brought to life through animation, aimed at engaging new audiences and driving visitation.

303 MullenLowe art director Sarah Cassell said the unique approach was required given there was no ability to film or shoot any of the Terracotta Warriors: Legacy of the First Emperor exhibition’s contents in advance.

“The challenge we faced was that the artefacts and warriors were not in Australia, and the exhibition hadn't been built yet. So, we developed our own imagery that would spark curiosity by exploring the lesser-known story of Emperor Qin Shihuang and how the warriors came to be his legacy.

“Visually, it’s elegant and contemporary, designed to resonate with a modern audience and offer an alternative to the more conventional, information-led museum campaigns. By creating mystery and polish that reflects the significance of the exhibition, we hope it makes people feel something, not just learn something.”

The Terracotta Warriors: Legacy of the First Emperor exhibition comes from a buried collection of life-size terracotta sculptures that depict the armies of Qin Shihuang. They were buried with Qin (210-209 BCE) to protect him in the afterlife, and then accidentally discovered in 1974 by farmers. The exhibition features more than 225 of the discovered Chinese artefacts, and includes immersive and engaging digital experiences, delving into the world of Ancient China at the time of Emperor Qin.

WA Museum’s Jason Fair, director of engagement said, “This exhibition is unlike anything WA Museum has presented before, and it called for a campaign that could match its scale and intrigue. 303 MullenLowe delivered exactly that -- a visually rich and emotionally resonant campaign that invites everyone -- from families and history enthusiasts to the simply curious and those seeking a meaningful cultural experience -- into the mystery and legacy of the Terracotta Warriors.

“Their ability to craft compelling imagery and storytelling without access to the artefacts themselves is a true testament to their creativity. We’re proud of how this campaign sparks curiosity and transforms anticipation into a genuine desire to experience the exhibition firsthand.”

303 MullenLowe copywriter Ellysia Burton added, “The exhibition’s name alone doesn’t reflect its uniqueness, so we worked to ensure it was communicated effectively through designed assets, language, art direction, and storytelling. By ‘teasing’ both the warriors and this story of legacy throughout the campaign, leading with the narrative and tapping into the emotions of our audience, it brings a fresh take to museum advertising.”

303 MullenLowe was appointed to undertake creative and design for the campaign following a competitive process. It will be seen from now until the end of the exhibition in March 2026 across TV, OLV, BVOD, radio, display, social media and OOH.