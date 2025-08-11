303 MullenLowe Perth Appoints Giulia Palandri as Director of Client Partnerships

As it continues to evolve its client engagement strategy, 303 MullenLowe Perth announces the hire of Giulia Palandri as director of client partnerships.

Giulia is tasked with helping clients overcome complex challenges while carefully balancing short and long-term needs. The role sees her working closely with 303 MullenLowe Perth managing director René Migliore across all clients, plus creative and strategy leads, and media to foster the culture of collaboration and co-creation within the agency and with clients.

“We take pride in our approach to working with clients, and we truly believe the best outcomes are achieved when we partner with our clients, building relationships based on trust and shared goals," René said.

"We listen, we learn, and we immerse ourselves in the unique challenges each client faces."

“This ensures that strategy, creative and media all work as a unified team with a common understanding and client outcomes as a priority. Having started my career right here at 303 MullenLowe, it feels right to return at a time when it is driving this approach throughout the business.

“I’m also looking forward to working with such a talented Client Service team and being part of their ongoing growth and development. They are a critical part of the strategic and creative process in our work so cultivating the client service skillset is an ongoing priority for me.”

Giulia brings more than 17 years’ experience spent in Perth and Melbourne to the role, having most recently worked at Juicebox, and Assembly + Co. She started her career at 303 MullenLowe before moving on to gain valuable experience in other global agencies and brand consultancies.

René continued, “Giulia brings really valuable insight into complex client needs and how best to develop market-leading approaches. Her hire is a thoughtful evolution in the 303 MullenLowe client engagement strategy, that has seen us shift from traditional, transactional service models toward partnership-focused client relationships that are integrated, unified, and future-focused to unlock long-term growth.

“It’s also a natural progression to the way we’ve been working over the past few years and the structural changes we’ve made -- and we love that she recognises the change enough to return to where she started. We’ve always looked to build relationships just beyond an initial project, and Giulia’s new role and proven experience will ensure long-term benefits remain front of mind across all our capabilities and outputs.”

The agency’s client-centric approach has already paid dividends, with a raft of new business wins already announced this year.

