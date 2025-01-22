Little Black Book’s EMEA Editorial Team Give PR and Marketing Leaders a Head Start at Breakfast

Kickstarting 2025 in style, Little Black Book (LBB) hosted its first-ever Editorial Breakfast Briefing on a crisp January morning in Soho today. Held at Tag London HQ on Poland Street, the event welcomed 50 of London’s leading PR and marketing executives for an exclusive opportunity to connect with the editorial team and arm themselves with deeper editorial insights for the year ahead.





After an exciting year of growth, there is lots happening at LBB. After expanding the team further, we are now 45 strong (and employing), as well as moving to a new UK office on Old Compton Street, Soho, and we now have a four-strong team in AUNZ, two in North America and two based in Germany.





Setting the Tone for 2025





Alex Reeves, LBB’s managing editor for EMEA, opened the session with a presentation on key industry trends for 2025 and a sneak peek at the year’s editorial calendar. From the importance of cultural relevance and human-first creativity to the growing role of real-life experiences and the impact of AI on content creation, Alex set the stage for an innovative and forward-thinking year at Little Black Book.





Meet the EMEA Editorial Team





The EMEA writing team - Olivia Atkins, Zhenya Tsenzharyk, Zoe Antonov, Tará McKerr, and Zara Naseer - shared their specialisms and provided an inside look at LBB’s editorial process. A chance to put names to faces, the team highlighted editors and reporters stepping into exciting new roles, with each writer outlining their areas of expertise.





A Chance to Connect





The morning concluded with an engaging Q&A session, where attendees had the chance to interact directly with the editorial team. The morning also provided a relaxed networking opportunity over a croissant (or two!) allowing executives to build relationships not only with the LBB team, but also with peers from across the industry.





Alex Reeves, managing editor, EMEA, said: “It was a total delight to take to the stage in Tag’s beautiful space and look ahead to 2025 for Little Black Book’s EMEA editorial team. We’re blessed to have friendly and fruitful relationships with comms leads at all sorts of London’s most creative businesses and I couldn’t be prouder to have stood in front of them together with my team highlighting our priorities and interests for the year ahead. Hopefully our guests took some useful lessons on how best to work with us in 2025. I can’t wait to see the results in the stories we write!”





As LBB’s first Editorial Breakfast Briefing wraps up, it sets the stage for an exciting year filled with more initiatives aimed at strengthening the creative community and spotlighting the groundbreaking work of our members.





If you’re interested in our next briefings or would like us to host in your region, we’d love to hear from you. Register your interest here



