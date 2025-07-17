House Beer Makes Creative Debut at Creative Circle Awards

House Beer made its official debut at the UK Creative Festival’s Creative Circle Town Hall in Margate, marking a proud moment for Brixton Finishing School and House 337.

Founded in 2021, the UK Creative Festival was created to connect, showcase, and empower people and talent across the UK creative sector, from industry veterans to the next generation of trailblazers. With 200 of the industry’s most influential creatives in the room, it was the perfect platform to place student-designed House Beer cans into the hands of the very people who can help shape emerging careers.

House Beer is a ‘refreshing’ collaboration between Brixton Finishing School, London Beer Lab and House 337, designed to support diverse talent in advertising. Each can features a unique label created by a BFS student, turning a cold beer into a warm introduction.

​Ross Newton, creative partner at House 337, took to the stage to present House Beer to the industry audience, sharing the story behind the initiative and the impact it aims to create. He said, “House Beer is more than just a drink, it’s a statement. Every can is a reminder that creative talent is everywhere, and it deserves to be seen, supported, and celebrated. We’re proud to be raising a can to the future of our industry.”

Over 100 people expressed interest in the initiative across the two days of the festival, including some big UK ad agency names (hopefully we will be able to share those names soon), demonstrating the appetite for change and support for emerging creatives.

House 337 is inviting creative businesses to subscribe to quarterly deliveries of 48 cans, switching their beer orders to House Beer as a way of showcasing student talent and funding future creatives. Each can is priced at £1.81 (VAT included), with 25p from every sale donated directly to Brixton Finishing School. Agencies that have swapped to House Beer include Croud, 160over90, Elvis, Uncommon Creative Studio, DoubleVerify, Missouri Creative, Outbrain, Headland Consultancy, Modern Citizens, Ragged Edge, Bally's Interactive, Park Village, Seedtag, and Fooditude.

A heartfelt thank you goes out to everyone who contributed to the project: Lauren Estwick, Lucy Freedman, Josh Green, Penny McNally, Ross Newton, Nick Coates, Gabriella Kohli, Pia Bhatt, Sam Booth, Matt Rhodes, Matt Sanders, Joe Chakravorty, Maya Sumers, Marina Suprunova, Imogen Ryan, Gabrielle Lott and Phoebe Siggins Talbot. Special thanks to Little Black Book for their invaluable media support and Jeremy Green and the whole Creative Circle gang for giving us a slot during the Town Hall in Margate. And finally, a huge shoutout to Rob Sanderson for creating House Beer and bringing the vision to life with tireless dedication.