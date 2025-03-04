Little Black Book AUNZ Hires Tess Connery-Britten as News and Features Editor

Little Black Book has appointed Tess Connery-Britten to the newly-created role of news and features editor AUNZ, bolstering the publication’s editorial leadership in the region.





A highly-regarded industry journalist, Tess recently served as deputy editor of Australian trade publication Mediaweek. Over the course of five years, she helped grow the title’s breadth of coverage and reach, and built a strong reputation for her work covering the evolving advertising, media, and marketing landscape.





She has also spent time as a writer at Nova Entertainment, and worked behind the mic as the breakfast host for Sydney radio station 2SER. Most recently, Tess has been lending her expertise to one of Australia’s top independent agencies, plus a leading communications consultancy working with a variety of advertising businesses.





In her new role, Tess will be tasked with accelerating LBB’s momentum across Australia and New Zealand, helping shape its editorial strategy, breaking news, and authoring agenda-setting features. She will work closely with both the local and global team, reporting to managing editor AUNZ, Brittney Rigby, who joined in September





“Tess is sharp, thoughtful, and well-connected, and I know she’ll contribute enormously to what we’re building here,” Brittney said.





“This new role is key to our editorial ambitions for, and investment in, the AUNZ region. In the past six months alone, we have grown readership in the region by 55% and page views by 160% by breaking big industry stories, covering the work with unrivalled depth and insight, and reporting on creativity as an economic multiplier. And the best part is, we’re the only publication that can do that locally, regionally, and globally.





“We’re very lucky to have Tess on board, and I can’t wait to see what she achieves.”





She joins a local team that includes Brittney, APAC managing director Toby Hemming, and AUNZ reporter Tom Loudon.





“LBB AUNZ has gone from strength to strength, and become a force that is impossible to ignore, much like the creative work that comes from the region itself,” Tess said.





“To join the team now is an incredibly exciting opportunity. There are so many stories to be told in this industry – nothing ever stays the way it is for very long. I can’t wait to hit the ground running with Brittney, Tom, and Toby.”





Little Black Book reaches around 500,000 of the world’s top agency, production, and marketing leaders every month, 42% of whom work for brands.





Tess begins her role next week on Monday 10 March, and will be based out of the Sydney office. You can reach her at tess@lbbonline.com.