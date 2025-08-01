Ontario Cannabis Store Appoints Proof Experiences Experiential AOR

Proof Experiences has been named experiential marketing agency of record for The Ontario Cannabis Store (OCS), following a competitive RFP process. Mandated with educating residents of the province through consumer-facing activations explaining the legal cannabis landscape, and assisting in clearing up common misconceptions, this partnership represents an “important next step” for the brand’s ability to connect with Ontarians, according to senior marketing manager Kimberly Lang.



“We’re thrilled to be moving forward with Proof Experiences,” she says. “We were looking for a partner with deep expertise in creating experiences that translate complex information into accessible, consumer-friendly experiences. Proof stood out with its deep experience in experiential education and ability to deliver engaging, informative campaigns that resonate with consumers. We’re excited to partner up and help Ontarians make informed and responsible choices about cannabis.”



Such enthusiasm is reflected equally on the agency side. Describing the new partnership as a “natural and exciting fit”, for Proof’s executive vice president, client experience and ESG, Kelly Power, this opportunity to bring “smart, creative, educational and responsible cannabis experiences” is not only something to savour, but testament to the company’s wealth of expertise in both the experiential and public education sectors.



“Proof has a strong track record of developing creative, insight-driven campaigns that deliver results and change behaviours,” she continues. “This opportunity felt like a true match to our core strengths, and the process was seamless because we were able to speak authentically to the work we’re passionate about every day. Honestly, it was one of the most enjoyable RFPs and pitches we’ve ever worked on.”



The process was by no means a simple affair, however. Leading up to the decision, OCS had high expectations of the agency winning its business. As Jenna Valleriani, senior manager, social responsibility and impact partnerships notes, an understanding of category nuances, strong strategic approach, and the ability to deliver high-quality work in a highly-regulated environment were all non-negotiables for the brand.



Subsequently, in order to crack this, Proof’s team rallied behind a simple approach: seek to understand the brand, and then let the work and passion speak for themselves.



Speaking on the former, Kelly recalls that quickly, the team gained a deep appreciation for OCS’ commitment to education and public wellbeing – something both sides could bond over. “Experiential education is at the heart of what we do,” she explains. “And [in OCS’ case] it’s not just selling a product – it’s helping Ontarians make informed decisions in a complex, evolving category. That sense of responsibility and purpose aligned closely with our own values.”



In turn, the most difficult part of letting the work shine, it turns out, was narrowing down which examples to ultimately include in the pitch. “Our expertise in experiential education runs deep, and we wanted to show our ability to be both strategic and creative partners,” adds the EVP. “Of course, we put in the hours to craft a compelling and inspiring pitch, but we stayed grounded in what we do best: inspiring behaviour change through experience.”



These precise elements would shine through. Reflecting on the experience, Jenna acknowledges that Proof really did tick all the boxes, demonstrating a successful track record in the correct spaces while laying out a clear pathway for OCS’ future offerings to inform and inspire. “[The team] brought a clear understanding of our mission, and demonstrated how experience-led strategies can drive real impact. Their passion for the work came through!”



This flying start has given both sides great momentum. Already, the partnership is underway with initiatives in development, set to roll out across the province throughout the course of the year.



Shedding some light on what consumers can expect, Kimberly teases that Proof and OCS’ first major initiative will focus on the post-secondary audience, bringing cannabis education directly to campuses in a way that ideally proves engaging, approachable, and informative.



Not only that, but the teams intend to build awareness of the brand’s ‘Cannabis Made Clear’ platform as the trusted source for cannabis information in Ontario – both of which, she emphasises, are just the beginning.



“Education is a core pillar of OCS’ social responsibility work,” the marketing manager says. “There are still many misconceptions about legal cannabis, and it’s our responsibility to help Ontarians navigate the facts. With Proof’s experience in experiential education and public awareness, we’re confident we can deliver programmes that resonate with diverse audiences across the province.”



Adding to this, Kelly reaffirms her excitement at these future opportunities, concluding, “We’re proud to bring our expertise to OCS to support this mission of providing clear, accessible cannabis information through creative and meaningful consumer interactions.”



