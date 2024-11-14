LBB Film Club: Good One

Since its release on August 9th 2024, India Donaldson’s debut has most certainly left its mark, standing out as the only film to screen at both Sundance and Cannes this year, including a celebrated premiere in the Directors’ Fortnight at Cannes. With an emotionally resonant story brought to life by rising star Lily Collias and seasoned actor James Le Gros, ‘Good One’ has struck a deep chord with audiences nationwide, who are connecting with its authentic portrayal of family bonds under pressure.





The filmmaker partnered with Tinygiant, one of the few woman-owned and operated production companies breaking boundaries in both the commercial and feature film landscapes. Led by visionary partners Veronica Diaferia and Sara Eolin, Tinygiant has built a reputation for its bold, thoughtful approach and commitment to representing voices that have historically been underrepresented in film.





‘Good One’ centres on 17-year-old Sam (Lily Collias), as she embarks on a three-day backpacking trip in the Catskills with her dad, Chris (James Le Gros) and his oldest friend, Matt (Danny McCarthy). As the two men quickly settle into a gently quarrelsome brotherly dynamic, airing long-held grievances, Sam, wise beyond her years, attempts to mediate. But when lines are crossed and Sam’s trust is betrayed, tensions reach a fever pitch, as the main character struggles with her dad’s emotional limitations and experiences the universal moment when the parental bond is tested.





Having conquered the commercial world with their impactful storytelling and impeccable eye, Tinygiant has turned its gaze toward features, ushering new voices and perspectives onto the big screen. India Donaldson’s debut is the first in a promising lineup, produced in collaboration with Baird Street Pictures, Smudge Films and International Pigeon Production, echoing Tinygiant’s ethos of championing emerging voices, and the layered storytelling that’s made this father-daughter journey unforgettable. Today, director India Donaldson, and executive producer and partner, Sara Eolin tell LBB’s Lily Paskin more about the meaning and making of ‘Good One’.





LBB> How did Tinygiant become involved in this project with Metrograph Pictures?





Sara Eolin> Metrograph bought the film for distribution during the Sundance film festival. It was Metrograph Pictures' first film purchase, so we were honoured to have that distinction.





LBB> The father-daughter dynamic is central to the film. How did you approach authentically capturing the nuances of their relationship?





India Donaldson> It was important to me to capture the warmth of this relationship as well as the tensions. Leading up to our shoot James Le Gros, Lily Collias and I would zoom periodically and they got to know each other. From their first conversation it was clear they had an easy, natural chemistry. They really felt like a family.









LBB> What was the significance of the film’s title, ‘Good One’, and how does it relate to the narrative?





India Donaldson> The title has a double meaning for me – the first refers to the protagonist Sam – the adults around her think of her as a ‘good’ kid. She’s easy to be around and doesn’t outwardly rebel or make waves. And the second meaning refers to a stale or lame joke.





LBB> Tinygiant has established itself in the commercial and brand space and is now launching an exciting feature division. Can you tell us more about this new venture?





Sara Eolin> Our feature division started in 2019. We’ve been developing a few scripts and produced a foreign film that was shot in NYC. The pandemic slowed things down, but we shot a few short films which opened the doors to meeting the team on ‘Good One’.





LBB> Why are feature films an important development for the business? How are you finding the challenge of producing them?





Sara Eolin> Commercial, TV and film production at the heart are all the same. The road to getting to set is different, but intrinsically the same practice. A wise person once told me to not put all your happiness in one basket, and the same applies to business. Diversifying the things you create only helps in unstable times – which has been the last four years!





More and more brands are dipping their toes into the feature space, and done right, can be amazing! We’re here to facilitate that. We also love the creativity and joy that comes with filmmaking, so that has been really rewarding. Everything worth doing has challenges. I think the commercial business is so challenging that it sets us up perfectly for the expectations of the film world.





LBB> Can you walk us through the character development of Sam and how the rising tension between her and her father evolves throughout the film?





India Donaldson> We meet Sam at a moment of transition in her life. She’s about to leave home, she’s becoming an adult. Over the course of the film she comes face to face with what it means to see your parent as a complex, flawed human being.









LBB> How did the natural and colourful environment of Upstate New York influence the film’s atmosphere and tone? Talk me through how Tinygiant’s New York roots influence the film’s storytelling or production design.





India Donaldson> We shot the film in peak summer. It was lush and green and teeming with bugs and animals. While the story has an emotional claustrophobia to it, the landscape is buzzing with life beyond these characters.





LBB> What was the most challenging aspect of bringing this story to life, and how did you overcome it?





India Donaldson> Raising the money was definitely the most challenging part of the process, so we are very lucky to have found partners and supporters, including Tinygiant, that supported our vision.













LBB> Tinygiant is committed to championing emerging voices and nurturing their growth. How does this project reflect that mission?





Sara Eolin> The story in ‘Good One’ is so powerful. It’s a quiet movie, but yet the impact is intense. The film is seen through the eyes of a teenage girl and it’s universally relatable. That POV is rarely seen in films and when they are, they’re deemed as a ‘girl’ film. ‘Good One’ is proof positive that when you give diverse filmmakers a platform they can show you angles that you haven’t thought about before. It sounds so silly and basic but this is what happens when you champion new voices, and India and Lily’s voices are so incredible and meaningful.





LBB> The lead actress delivers a breakout performance in ‘Good One’. Can you talk about the casting process?





India Donaldson> I met Lily through my younger sister. I felt an immediate connection to her, and her audition was so exciting. Watching her I felt like I was meeting this character. I can’t wait to see what she does next.





LBB> What are you most proud of in this project?





Sara Eolin> I have been blown away by the reception the film has had in theatres. 98% on Rotten Tomatoes and every one that's seen it has wanted to have a long conversation about it afterwards. It really strikes up a lot to discuss and that’s what’s so wonderful about films! They get people talking and connecting which is just fantastic and makes me so proud and happy.



