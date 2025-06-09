Daisy Ifama Directs Powerful Google Campaign on Emergency Obstetric Care in Nigeria

South London director and creative force Daisy Ifama, represented by female-led production company Tinygiant, brings her bold, socially conscious storytelling to a powerful new campaign for Google. Titled Google Emergency, the film explores how AI-driven insights are helping policymakers in Nigeria improve access to emergency obstetric care - an issue as critical as it is global. A former in-house creative at Google Creative Lab, Daisy is known for her ability to bring striking visuals together with human-centred narratives. With this campaign, she sheds light on real barriers that can stand between patients and life-saving care. The result is a film that not only informs, but resonates, marking another standout moment in Daisy’s growing body of impactful work.

Commissioned by Google in partnership with the OnTIME Consortium, the film was produced by creative studio Across the Pond and shot in Benin City, a beautiful, green location in Edo State, over a challenging six-day production. With unpredictable weather and intense logistical demands, the shoot offered a real-world glimpse into the obstacles patients face when accessing emergency obstetric care, particularly in a city where rain-induced traffic can mean life or death.

“This was one of the most important and emotionally resonant projects I’ve had the privilege to direct,” said Daisy. “Collaborating with Nigerian doctors, Edo's health minister and mothers living in Benin gave us a deep understanding of the stakes and the potential for technology to revolutionise emergency response systems.”

The short film features voices from key figures such as Dr. Aduragbemi Banke-Thomas, Principal Investigator of the OnTIME Consortium, and Dr. Stanley Ehiarinmwian, Permanent Secretary at the Edo State Ministry of Health. Together, they speak about how AI-driven insights, like those developed through Google Research, can help decision-makers better map patient journeys, anticipate delays, and deploy resources where they’re needed most.

The ‘Google Emergency’ campaign is a standout example of how thoughtful direction can bridge worlds - technology and tradition, data and humanity - to tell stories that matter.

