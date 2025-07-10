From Commercial Powerhouse to Film Force: Inside Tinygiant’s Evolution

Brooklyn-based production company Tinygiant is widely recognised for its bold, director-driven commercial work, but the company’s expanding feature film division is also attracting international attention. That international spirit and independent ethos runs through Tinygiant’s impressive film slate. With recent selections including ‘Good One’ (Sundance and Cannes 2024), ‘ASCO’ (SXSW 2025), and ‘The Travel Companion’ (Tribeca 2025), the production house is carving out a distinctive presence on the global festival circuit, underscoring its unique knack for discovering fresh voices and distinctive visual storytelling. With four films set to release this year, Tinygiant continues to build momentum with their next project ‘Blue Heron’ - as a family of six settles into their new home on Vancouver Island, internal dynamics are slowly revealed through the eyes of the youngest child. The film just announced it will be having its world premiere at the Locarno International Film Festival.

Led by head of development Neil Champagne, Tinygiant’s features arm has steadily evolved in ambition and scope over the last few years. Neil, whose credits span acclaimed scripted projects like ‘Fargo’ (FX) and ‘Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency’ (BBC America), brings a sharp eye for story and a global production perspective, having also helmed the Netflix hit ‘Ali and the Ratu Ratu Queens’ – a cross-cultural success co-produced with Indonesia’s Palari Films.

“In both our commercial and long-form work, we’re deeply driven and inspired by the unique, singular visions of the directors we work with. Undoubtedly, it takes a village to bring any moving image to life, but without the leadership and strong cues from the directors we partner with, these stories wouldn’t land the same way. Because of the nature of the medium, this is especially true in our narrative work. We see our role as a company and as producers to bolster filmmakers who bring an undeniable vision and a bold cinematic voice. This approach informs our ethos, where we only commit to championing projects with integrity that are led by talented artists who have something real to say. Our goal isn’t always to make the biggest films in the world, but to put out stories that matter - ones that spark conversation in the independent space, regardless of how commercial or non-commercial they might lean.” said Neil Champagne.

At the core of Tinygiant’s approach is a belief that impactful stories thrive in creatively supportive environments. Their features division operates with the same DNA as their commercial work, with a unique director-first philosophy, resourceful production, and a sharp curatorial lens. The result is work that’s as critically recognised as it is creatively authentic.

As Tinygiant continues to build bridges between branded content and narrative film, their features division is becoming a go-to destination for directors with bold, genre-defying visions. With momentum building across top-tier festivals, this production company is well worth watching.

Check out the full slate of Tinygiant’s feature films here — and keep your eyes peeled for ‘Blue Heron’ as it takes flight on the international circuit this year.

