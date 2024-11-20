senckađ
LBB Celebrates AUNZ Creativity at Immortal Awards Judging After-Party

20/11/2024
A screening of the region’s best work, a panel featuring Katrina Alvarez-Jarratt, Brent Smart, and Micah Walker, pizza, and plenty of conversation. LBB’s Casey Martin brings you all the details and photos from last night’s event
After an afternoon spent deciding which AUNZ work would progress to the global round of Immortal Awards judging, the local jury, LBB, and ARC welcomed over 100 of Sydney’s best across the agency, production, music and sound, and consulting industry.

The event was hosted at ARC’s Alexandria space in Sydney by LBB CEO Matt Cooper, APAC managing director Toby Hemming, AUNZ managing editor Brittney Rigby, and AUNZ journalists Tom Loudon and Casey Martin.

Matt presented the five pieces of work the jury chose to a packed room:

  • Telstra - Better On A Better Network (Submitted by Bear Meets Eagle On Fire and Revolver) 
  • Pedigree - Adoptable (Submitted by Nexus Studio - Agency: Colenso BBDO) 
  • The Minderoo Foundation - The Plastic Forecast (Submitted by M&C Saatchi Group AUNZ) 
  • The Sydney Opera House - Play It Safe (Submitted by The Monkeys, Part of Accenture Song, Somesuch, Revolver & ARC) 
  • +61 - +61 Identity (Submitted by Bear Meets Eagle On Fire)  

Brittney then moderated a panel discussion with three jurors: Telstra CMO Brent Smart, Bear Meets Eagle On Fire founder Micah Walker, and TBWA\Sydney ECD Katrina Alvarez-Jarratt. The trio discussed the level of creativity and craft represented within the work chosen for the global jury to scrutinise. 


“I love the Immortal Awards, because the last thing we need is another award show,” Brent told LBB on the night. “I love that this one doesn't have categories, and it isn’t trying to get lots of entry fees out of us, clients and agencies.

“I love the idea that we are just looking at work and judging it so purely. You can see an outdoor ad against a digital experience, against a film. The craft is together, not separate. It leads to a very different conversation around the work. They are really special awards.” 


LBB's APAC managing director, Toby Hemming, added, "I’ve judged and entered my fair share of award shows over the years, but the Immortals really is something special.

"The singular task to choose immortal work gives it integrity. And the absence of categories allows jurors to focus purely on craft and creativity. A huge thank you to the brilliant jurors for being so generous with their time and rigorous with their debate, our sponsors for making it possible, and to everyone who came out last night to celebrate Australian and New Zealand creativity with us. What a night!"

A special thank you to the sponsors of the AUNZ Immortal Awards, ARC, Bear Meets Eagle On Fire and Sweetshop. 




