Here’s What Happened as The Brill Building Hosted The Monthly Cut 001 in Dublin

​The Monthly Cut landed in Ireland last week, as The Brill Building teamed up with Iconic Offices to host an evening packed full of creative conversation in Dublin.



The Monthly Cut is the brand new creative excellence initiative from Little Black Book and The Immortal Awards, spotlighting the most creative work from around the globe each month.



Centred around a screening of the inaugural reel - The Monthly Cut 001, which spotlights the best work global commercial creativity from April 2025 - the event featured a panel of both local and international talent to discuss the work and take questions from a packed out crowd.

On the night, The Brill Building’s CEO, Roisin Keown, chaired the panel and guests heard from Cece Wyldeck, MassiveMusic’s EMEA director of creative development, Rob Hegarty, editor and founder of Mustard, and Evonne O’Rourke, producer at BBH Dublin - whose Same but Tesco work for Tesco Mobile featured on the reel.



Roisin says, “We’re thrilled to have got such strong initial feedback from the inaugural Monthly Cut. We hope it continues to grow as intended: as a way for us to build our community around great creativity. Many of those who attended said we’ve been missing this sort of opportunity in recent years, a chance to chat about the work - and our own ambitions - with friends, peers and colleagues.”



The Monthly Cut 001 features standout campaigns for brands including Adidas, Guinness, SickKids, Xbox, Telstra, The New Yorker, and Snoop Dogg, from the likes of FCB Canada, Grey Mexico, Uncommon London, Bear Meets Eagle on Fire, Droga5 New York, Biscuit Filmworks, FINCH and Iconoclast.



All of the work is handpicked in collaboration with a creative council made up of talent from across the global brand, agency and production world, alongside the editorial and creative brains at Little Black Book. Council members for April include IPG’s Susan Credle, BBDO’s Chris Beresford-Hill and The Brill Building’s Roisin Keown.



​Paul Monan, head of creative excellence at Little Black Book, says, “Roisin and the team at The Brill Building are longstanding partners of The Immortal Awards and super committed to fostering creative conversation and bringing the local community together in Ireland. For them to run with this and bring the Irish market together is a dream come true for us. Not only is The Monthly Cut a great way to see some truly incredible work from all over the world, it’s become apparent that it’s an opportunity for communities all over the world to get together in real life and talk about great work and the business - something that doesn’t happen as much as it should these days! So this is as much a social initiative as it is a creative excellence showcase and we are grateful that there are champions like Rois who want to make sure these conversations keep happening.”



There will be many more The Monthly Cut events happening in Ireland and across the world in the coming months, so please keep an eye on Little Black Book and its social channels for more information.



The Monthly Cut 002, showcasing the best work from May 2025, will launch for Standard and Premium members of Little Black Book on Thursday 12th June. Basic members can upgrade their account in My LBB to gain access to the new feature.





















