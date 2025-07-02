senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news

The Monthly Cut Returns to London with 003 Showcase at Framestore and Company 3

02/07/2025
83
Share
Join us on Thursday 17th July for the premiere screening of Little Black Book’s brand new monthly reel, celebrating the best in global commercial creativity from June

The Monthly Cut is returning to London, with Framestore and Company 3 playing host to the premiere screening of the latest creative showcase on Thursday 17th July.

The event will see the debut of The Monthly Cut 003, an expertly curated reel of the best in commercial creativity that launched in June, as part of a relaxed evening of networking, drinks and pizza.

Tickets for this event are free and available now though space is limited! Register here for The Monthly Cut 003: London Premiere Screening.

Now in its third month, the creative excellence initiative from Little Black Book and The Immortal Awards is proving to be a popular community event. Last month’s London showcase ‘sold out’ in just a few days.

The inaugural reel debuted in London in May at Framestore and Company 3, with last month’s edition - The Monthly Cut 002 - featuring work for WhatsApp, Hoka, Telstra, Andrex, Ocado, Brahma, Morrisons, Life360 and more, from the likes of FCB, Grey, Uncommon, Omnicom Production, Alto New York, Joe Public, BBDO, Revolver, Biscuit, MJZ, Lovesong and many, many more.

First announced in March, The Monthly Cut is a curated reel of creative excellence delivered every month to Little Black Book’s Standard and Premium members, aiming to serve as both inspiration and recognition for the creative community.

“In just three months The Monthly Cut has gone from a regular reel that educates and inspires our community, to a highly-anticipated community event. It’s an opportunity to see some work you probably haven’t seen before and talk about the business alongside a real mix of brand, agency and craft folk - something that doesn’t happen enough in our industry these days. Keep and eye out as more of these events will be popping up in cities all over the world in the future!” says ​Paul Monan, head of creative excellence at Little Black Book.​

If you’d like The Monthly Cut to visit your city or country, please let us know at themonthlycut@lbbonline.com

What: The Monthly Cut 003 London Premiere

Where: Framestore & Company 3, 28 Chancery Lane, London WC2A 1LB, United Kingdom

When: Thursday 16th July 2025

Time: 18:00 until late!

Dress Code: None

Cost: Free!

Sign Up: Here

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from The Immortal Awards
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from The Immortal Awards
The Monthly Cut 002 Teaser
Little Black Book & The Immortal Awards
12/06/2025
How To Enter The Immortal Awards 2024
The Immortal Awards
03/09/2024
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1