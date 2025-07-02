The Monthly Cut Returns to London with 003 Showcase at Framestore and Company 3

​The Monthly Cut is returning to London, with Framestore and Company 3 playing host to the premiere screening of the latest creative showcase on Thursday 17th July.



The event will see the debut of The Monthly Cut 003, an expertly curated reel of the best in commercial creativity that launched in June, as part of a relaxed evening of networking, drinks and pizza.



Tickets for this event are free and available now though space is limited! Register here for The Monthly Cut 003: London Premiere Screening.​



Now in its third month, the creative excellence initiative from Little Black Book and The Immortal Awards is proving to be a popular community event. Last month’s London showcase ‘sold out’ in just a few days.



The inaugural reel debuted in London in May at Framestore and Company 3, with last month’s edition - The Monthly Cut 002 - featuring work for WhatsApp, Hoka, Telstra, Andrex, Ocado, Brahma, Morrisons, Life360 and more, from the likes of FCB, Grey, Uncommon, Omnicom Production, Alto New York, Joe Public, BBDO, Revolver, Biscuit, MJZ, Lovesong and many, many more.



First announced in March, The Monthly Cut is a curated reel of creative excellence delivered every month to Little Black Book’s Standard and Premium members, aiming to serve as both inspiration and recognition for the creative community.



“In just three months The Monthly Cut has gone from a regular reel that educates and inspires our community, to a highly-anticipated community event. It’s an opportunity to see some work you probably haven’t seen before and talk about the business alongside a real mix of brand, agency and craft folk - something that doesn’t happen enough in our industry these days. Keep and eye out as more of these events will be popping up in cities all over the world in the future!” says ​Paul Monan, head of creative excellence at Little Black Book.​



If you’d like The Monthly Cut to visit your city or country, please let us know at themonthlycut@lbbonline.com



What: The Monthly Cut 003 London Premiere



Where: Framestore & Company 3, 28 Chancery Lane, London WC2A 1LB, United Kingdom



When: Thursday 16th July 2025



Time: 18:00 until late!



Dress Code: None



Cost: Free!



Sign Up: Here​

