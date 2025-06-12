The Monthly Cut 002 Makes Its UK Debut with Premiere Screening at RSA Films

On Wednesday, 11th June, the London creative community came together for the premiere screening of The Monthly Cut 002 - the second instalment of Little Black Book and The Immortal Awards' latest initiative celebrating the best in global creativity.



Held at RSA Films’ Soho outpost, the event brought together an eclectic crowd of advertising professionals and production talent, excited to get the first opportunity to see the curated showcase of the world’s standout commercial creativity from May.



​Launched in March, this new creative excellence shines a spotlight on the very best commercial work from around the globe, carefully selected by Little Black Book’s creative council - a rotating panel of industry leaders alongside LBB’s editorial team.



Matt Cooper, founder of Little Black Book, says, “The Monthly Cut series has not only given our members another platform to showcase their work to the global advertising industry, it’s brought about a beautiful new opportunity for a regular social event in which our community can come together in real life to be inspired, educated and have conversations that we believe don’t happen often enough these days. A huge thank you to Kai, Jim and the team at RSA for their hospitality last night. We’re already looking forward to next month’s event!”





Missed the screening? No worries!



The Monthly Cut 002 has now been distributed to all Standard and Premium members of Little Black Book and will continue to land in inboxes at the start of each month, bringing the best in global commercial creativity straight to you.



Recipients are encouraged to share the reel with teams, host their own screenings, and even bring clients and friends into the fold for their own monthly creative showcase. Plans are also underway for more The Monthly Cut screenings hosted by LBB, so please get in touch if you wish to attend or host a future event.



If you're interested in finding out more or have any questions, please contact themonthlycut@lbbonline.com.


















































































