Block Report Wins National Express Social PR Account

15/08/2025
Block Report has been appointed by National Express to help identify cost efficient opportunities to drive disproportionate amounts of fame and talkability around the brand

The appointment comes as the UK travel category undergoes a period of flux, with competition intensifying and driving the need to review our marketing mix.

National Express, a category leader embedded in UK heritage is looking to build relevance and reassert its voice in UK popular culture.

“The brand has long been embedded in British culture as the travel partner of choice for some of the nation's biggest festivals and events, intercity and airport travel, and our brand awareness is in a position of strength; the opportunity now is to drive talkability and cultural cut through. That is what we have brought in Block Report to help with.” said Jonathan Foan, lead marketing officer, National Express.

The new, data-led social PR agency has bought on several new clients in its first six months of trading. Including KFC, itsu, Riverford, Berghaus and Canterbury.

“We’re thrilled to have been asked to apply our unique approach to data-led marketing to National Express to ensure the brand is not only part of the journey, but part of the national conversation too.” said Jack Colchester, Block Report founder.

