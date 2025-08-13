itsu Reignites Viral Meme with Return of Wealdstone Raider Dishing Out Dim Sum

Last month the brand parodied a 10-year-old meme in the form of Ronnie Pickering. The ad went on to generate over 4 million views and helped create a 15% increase in branded search interest.

Now itsu are turning their attention to another ‘hero of the internet’: Gordon Hill AKA The Wealdstone Raider, known for his catchphrase ‘you want some I'll give it ya’.

The brand looks to capitalise on a growing wave of memestalgia. We’re done with 90’s and noughties nostalgia and now want internet memes from a decade ago.

In a pitch-perfect recreation of the 2014 meme that broke the internet, the Raider, real name Gordon Hill, is back in his iconic brown leather jacket. This time, there’s a delicious twist. His unforgettable catchphrase has been remixed to: “Do you want dim sum? We’ll give it ya!”

Misha Metcalfe, brand director at itsu [grocery] said, “We’re delighted to be linking up with the Wealdstone Raider and this time, instead of dishing out his infamous banter from the touchline, he’s dishing out delicious dim sum. It was an opportunity too great to miss."

The piece is a frame-for-frame homage and was shot at Whitehawk FC, the original backdrop for the viral moment. Partnering with Block Report and Nice Productions, itsu has tapped directly into Britain’s collective meme memory, delivering a snack-sized slice of nostalgia that has already racked up thousands of views.

“While everyone obsesses over the latest TikTok meme or brainrot trend, at Block Report we focus on the things that never change. First Ronnie Pickering and now The Wealdstone Raider. Names that refuse to disappear, surfacing again and again in our Engines of Culture tool.

When we ran our Ronnie ad, over a third of those who watched and shared it were under 24, too young to have seen the original moment. Some internet heroes don’t just go viral they transcend time itself.” said Jack Colchester.

For the uninitiated, The Wealdstone Raider remains a cultural heavyweight. Meme channels like No Context Brits still rack up millions of views sharing clips of him sometimes alongside icons like Tyson Fury, cementing his status as one of the UK’s most recognisable internet folk heroes.

Following the runaway success of its Ronnie Pickering parody, this latest collaboration cements itsu’s knack for weaving itself into the fabric of pop culture from street-level memes to brand-led storytelling. With early traction on meme channels like imjustbait, the campaign proves that in the age of trendstalgia, bringing back internet heroes can spark a sense of community everywhere.

Itsu…we’ll give it ya.

