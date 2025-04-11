Islam ElDessouky, Susan Credle, and Brent Smart Join The Monthly Cut’s Inaugural Creative Council

The Monthly Cut has announced its first ever creative council, featuring leaders from across the brand, agency and craft communities.

Announced in March, the new creative excellence initiative from Little Black Book and The Immortal Awards will see a curated reel of the best in global commercial creativity delivered directly to LBB’s Standard and Premium members every month.

Selecting the work that makes ‘the Cut’ will be a rotating quarterly council of industry experts, alongside Little Black Book’s managing editors Addison Capper (Americas), Alex Reeves (EMEA), and Brittney Rigby (AUNZ), CEO Matt Cooper, and awards director Paul Monan.

The guest curators completing the inaugural creative council will include:

Will Alexander, founder, Heckler

Chris Beresford-Hill, global chief creative officer, BBDO

Tracey Cooper, executive producer, Riff Raff Films

Susan Credle, global creative advisor, IPG

Taj Critchlow, founder and managing partner, Fela

Islam ElDessouky, global VP of creative strategy and content, Coca Cola

Tara Ford, CCO, Droga5 ANZ

Roisin Keown, CEO and founder, The Brill Building

Psembi Kinstan, chief creative officer, DDB Melbourne

​Andrés Ordóñez, global CCO, FCB​

Joseph Perkins, managing director and founding partner, ARC

Joel Simon, CEO and chief creative officer, JSM Music

Brent Smart, chief marketing officer, Telstra

Pip Smart, executive producer and partner, Revolver

Mpho Twala, co-founder and executive producer, FAM FILMS

Micah Walker, founder and CCO, Bear Meets Eagle on Fire

The creative council will rotate on a quarterly basis, with each group contributing to the curation of The Monthly Cut for three consecutive months. The inaugural council will curate work that launches or first airs in April, May and June 2025.

Paul Monan, awards director of The Immortal Awards, says, “We are thrilled to launch The Monthly Cut with such an incredibly strong group of creative minds. Their remit is simple: help us to identify and champion the best commercial creativity each month, so that we can inspire and educate the global industry and set the international agenda.”

Matt Cooper, CEO of Little Black Book, says, “We’ve always believed in celebrating the very best creative folk from every corner of the world. With The Monthly Cut, we’re giving our members a front-row seat to the most inspiring, innovative work being made right now - curated by a truly world-class council. It’s about raising the bar, sparking conversations, and keeping the global creative community connected and energised.”

The Monthly Cut will launch with the April edition, which will be available at the start of May. More information will be communicated with Little Black Book members soon on how they can get a copy of the reel.

If you are a Little Black Book member on the Basic tier then you will need to upgrade your membership to receive The Monthly Cut.

If you’re interested in finding out more or have any questions, please contact Paul Monan, (paulm@lbbonline.com); Tash Atkinson (tasha@lbbonline.com) and Matt Cooper (matt@lbbonline.com).