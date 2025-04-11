senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news

Islam ElDessouky, Susan Credle, and Brent Smart Join The Monthly Cut’s Inaugural Creative Council

11/04/2025
699
Share
Tara Ford, Chris Beresford-Hill and Taj Critchlow also part of the new creative excellence initiative from Little Black Book and The Immortal Awards

The Monthly Cut has announced its first ever creative council, featuring leaders from across the brand, agency and craft communities. 

Announced in March, the new creative excellence initiative from Little Black Book and The Immortal Awards will see a curated reel of the best in global commercial creativity delivered directly to LBB’s Standard and Premium members every month. 

Selecting the work that makes ‘the Cut’ will be a rotating quarterly council of industry experts, alongside Little Black Book’s managing editors Addison Capper (Americas), Alex Reeves (EMEA), and Brittney Rigby (AUNZ), CEO Matt Cooper, and awards director Paul Monan.

The guest curators completing the inaugural creative council will include:

  • Will Alexander, founder, Heckler

  • Chris Beresford-Hill, global chief creative officer, BBDO

  • Tracey Cooper, executive producer, Riff Raff Films

  • Susan Credle, global creative advisor, IPG

  • Taj Critchlow, founder and managing partner, Fela

  • Islam ElDessouky, global VP of creative strategy and content, Coca Cola

  • Tara Ford, CCO, Droga5 ANZ

  • Roisin Keown, CEO and founder, The Brill Building

  • Psembi Kinstan, chief creative officer, DDB Melbourne

  • Andrés Ordóñez, global CCO, FCB

  • Joseph Perkins, managing director and founding partner, ARC 

  • Joel Simon, CEO and chief creative officer, JSM Music

  • Brent Smart, chief marketing officer, Telstra

  • Pip Smart, executive producer and partner, Revolver

  • Mpho Twala, co-founder and executive producer, FAM FILMS

  • Micah Walker, founder and CCO, Bear Meets Eagle on Fire

The creative council will rotate on a quarterly basis, with each group contributing to the curation of The Monthly Cut for three consecutive months. The inaugural council will curate work that launches or first airs in April, May and June 2025.

Paul Monan, awards director of The Immortal Awards, says, “We are thrilled to launch The Monthly Cut with such an incredibly strong group of creative minds. Their remit is simple: help us to identify and champion the best commercial creativity each month, so that we can inspire and educate the global industry and set the international agenda.”

Matt Cooper, CEO of Little Black Book, says, “We’ve always believed in celebrating the very best creative folk from every corner of the world. With The Monthly Cut, we’re giving our members a front-row seat to the most inspiring, innovative work being made right now - curated by a truly world-class council. It’s about raising the bar, sparking conversations, and keeping the global creative community connected and energised.”

The Monthly Cut will launch with the April edition, which will be available at the start of May. More information will be communicated with Little Black Book members soon on how they can get a copy of the reel.

If you are a Little Black Book member on the Basic tier then you will need to upgrade your membership to receive The Monthly Cut.

If you’re interested in finding out more or have any questions, please contact Paul Monan, (paulm@lbbonline.com); Tash Atkinson (tasha@lbbonline.com) and Matt Cooper (matt@lbbonline.com).

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from The Immortal Awards
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from The Immortal Awards
The Monthly Cut 002 Teaser
Little Black Book & The Immortal Awards
12/06/2025
How To Enter The Immortal Awards 2024
The Immortal Awards
03/09/2024
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1