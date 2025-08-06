The Immortal Awards 2025: ‘How To’ Webinar and Q&A Now Available to Stream

If you missed out on this week’s webinar sessions (or just want to watch it again), you can now catch up on The Immortal Awards 2025 run through as a recording of the session has been uploaded to Little Black Book.



Held on Tuesday 5th August, the educational webinars covered this year’s competition and how LBB members can make the most of their free entries into the show, including a step-by-step guide on how to make a submission and an interactive Q&A session.



The Immortal Awards is open to all LBB members, including brands, agencies, production companies, post production companies and more. Whether you're new to the Immortals, need a refresher or just looking for some guidance, the webinar should have you covered.



This year’s entry deadline is Friday 5th September 2025 (with no planned extension window). So if you want some extra help understanding your free entries and getting them submitted in time, please watch the below webinar.



If you need any further help with your submissions or have any questions, please contact LBB’s creative excellence team, Paul Monan (paulm@lbbonline.com) and Tash Atkinson (tasha@lbbonline.com) today.











FAQs

What are the eligibility dates for this year’s competition?



Work that has first launched, aired or been published from 1st September 2024 up until 31st August 2025 is eligible for this year’s competition.







When is the deadline?



Friday 5th September 2025.







How many projects can I enter?



Standard and Premium members may submit up to five projects per membership. Basic members are capped at two projects this year.







On the entry submission page, the 'Select your company' dropdown remains blank, and we’re unable to proceed to the next step. How do I fix this?



Set up a free login if you haven’t already, and email tasha@lbbonline.com who can attach your user to your office







Are there any categories?



No! We don’t judge or award by category or medium, we’re just looking for the best overall creative work! Each project should only be entered once. The ‘Category’ dropdown on the Library Tags tab’ on the submission form is purely for tagging purposes in the library.







Am I able to submit director's cuts or do all submissions have to be the client version?



The work that we are judging is the work that has been approved and aired by the client (so that quite often is not the director’s cut). If, for whatever reasons, the director’s cut did get publicly launched and approved by the client then it would be eligible. Ultimately, entries must be client approved versions that officially aired.







If someone has two roles or job titles (for example founder and creative director), do we select one of the two roles for the credits or can we credit with both?



At the moment you can’t tag two job titles to one person but you can add that person twice tagged to two job titles.







Do you have any tips on how to stand out when submitting details under the supporting materials page?



Supporting materials aren’t compulsory and we know a lot of our entrants don’t have access to resources such as case films, boards or results. Not supplying supporting materials doesn’t harm your submissions, however if you do have any written information or files to support your entries then feel free to upload them onto the submission form. We always suggest uploading as much as you have that you believe will support your entry during the judging process.







Does the supporting materials or answer to the ‘What Makes This Project Immortal?’ question get published publicly?



Both supporting materials and the answer to the question are for jurors’ eyes only. We appreciate that there is quite often sensitive information in the supporting material with regards to business problems and results that we do not make publicly available. The idea for this question is to make our entrants really think about what they're entering - by adding this extra layer of thinking to the entry process, it means we really are getting only the very best work submitted!







How many entries win globally and do you have Gold, Silver and Bronze rankings?



As many or as few projects can win at The Immortal Awards, with no quotas or direction given to our jurors. The prize structure differs to most shows, with the biggest global prize being Immortal winners, followed by Commendations which are given to incredible projects that don’t quite hit Immortal standards. Along the way, each of our country and region based juries select Finalists that both best represent their respective market and qualify for the next round of judging. For example, US Finalists will compete in the North American round of judging, whilst North American Finalists will compete at the global round of judging.

